Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff launch Matrix Wellness; actor says, “Fitness is not just about training, but also about how you recover”

Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff have expanded their fitness business with the launch of Matrix Wellness, a new centre in Mumbai that brings together recovery therapies, movement and holistic wellbeing. Announced on October 12, 2026, the venture marks the latest addition to the siblings’ growing Matrix ecosystem, which includes MMA Matrix Gym Mumbai and Matrix Fight Night (MFN).

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff launch Matrix Wellness; actor says, “Fitness is not just about training, but also about how you recover”

Speaking about the new venture, Tiger emphasised the importance of recovery and everyday wellbeing alongside physical training. The actor, known for his interest in fitness and martial arts, said the initiative was an extension of the philosophy behind the Matrix brand.

“With Matrix Wellness, we wanted to build on what we have always believed at Matrix: that fitness is not just about training, but also about how you recover, move and take care of yourself. As co-founders, Krishna and I wanted to create a space where people can explore different approaches to wellness, whether they are active in sports and fitness or simply looking to feel better in their everyday lives. Bringing these experiences together under one roof is an exciting step for us, and I hope Matrix Wellness encourages more people to make their wellbeing a part of their lifestyle,” Tiger Shroff said.

The new centre offers a range of services and experiences, including cryotherapy, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy (PEMF), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), red light therapy, IV therapies, cold plunge, sauna, compression therapy, sports massages and dry flotation. It also features Lagree, a high-intensity, low-impact training method that originated in the United States.

According to the company, the Matrix ecosystem now spans a combined 10,000 sq ft across MMA Matrix Gym Mumbai and the newly launched Matrix Wellness centre. The latest venture is designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts, working professionals and others looking to incorporate recovery and movement into their routines.

Krishna Shroff also spoke about the vision behind the expansion, highlighting the intention to make wellness a more integrated part of everyday life.

“At Matrix, we’ve always believed that wellness should be accessible, effortless, and an integral part of everyday life. With Matrix Wellness, we’re bringing together movement, recovery, and thoughtfully curated experiences under one roof, creating a space where people can prioritise themselves and their well-being. It’s a natural evolution of everything we’ve been building with Matrix, but also a deeply personal one, reflecting our vision of making wellness a more holistic, inclusive, and enriching experience for everyone.”

The launch builds on the siblings’ existing ventures in fitness and combat sports. While MMA Matrix Gyms focuses on fitness facilities and training, Matrix Fight Night has established a presence in the mixed martial arts space. With Matrix Wellness, the brand is extending its focus beyond workouts to include specialised recovery and wellness experiences.

The new centre reflects Tiger and Krishna’s broader plans for the Matrix brand, bringing training, recovery and movement together as part of a more comprehensive fitness and wellness offering.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s Prowl unveils grooming portfolio for men; actor says, “We are not here to make skincare feel complicated with confusing language”

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