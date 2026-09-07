Prowl, the men’s grooming brand founded by action star Tiger Shroff, recently announced the next phase of its growth journey in partnership with Amazon.in. The brand unveiled an expanded 18-SKU grooming portfolio spanning skincare and perfumes for men including 4 fragrances launching exclusively on Amazon.in. It also announced its first full-scale brand campaign featuring Tiger Shroff and a fresh round of growth capital.

Tiger Shroff’s Prowl unveils grooming portfolio for men; actor says, “We are not here to make skincare feel complicated with confusing language”

Together, these milestones mark Prowl's next step in building a modern, simple and high-performance grooming brand for the Indian man.

Prowl entered the men’s grooming category in June 2025 with a focused, data-led trial run of six core SKUs. Built around everyday utility, effective formulations and accessible pricing, the initial range was created specifically for Indian men looking for grooming solutions that fit seamlessly into their daily lives. What followed was a strong validation of the brand’s proposition. The trial range resonated with consumers across marketplaces, helping Prowl rapidly build momentum among men seeking simple, science-backed grooming staples suited to Indian skin, climate and lifestyle needs. Now, building on that early success, Prowl is expanding into a broader everyday grooming universe with 18 products across daily essentials, including body wash, face wash, body lotion, sunscreen, moisturizer, serums, lip balms, soap, roll-on and fragrances. The expanded range will be available on Amazon, deepening the brand’s flagship marketplace partnership as it scales nationally, with 4 fragrances launching exclusively on Amazon.

Tiger Shroff, Founder, Prowl, said, “Prowl has always come from a very real place for me. I wanted products that fit into the everyday life of the Indian man; products that are effective, uncomplicated and easy to use. We’re not here to create a 10-step ritual or make skincare feel complicated with confusing language. We’re here to make grooming simple, dependable and accessible, so men can feel confident, fresh and ready every day.”

The Prowl premium men’s perfumes range, ‘Make Your Move’ includes four distinct fragrances, each built for a different moment in a man’s day: Fresh Start, a citrus and sea-breeze scent for the morning; Active Rush, a cool, herbal fragrance designed for post-workout energy; Alpha Wood, a woody, grounded signature scent for everyday confidence; and Dark Instinct, a warm, spiced fragrance made for date nights.

Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Beauty, Personal Care & Fashion Accessories, added, “Men's grooming on Amazon.in is growing XX year-on-year, with customers moving beyond basic grooming to explore skincare, body care and fragrances. With this in mind, we're excited to launch PROWL's expanded range on Amazon.in, including fragrances exclusive to Amazon. The range is designed around everyday utility and accessible pricing; qualities that align with what we're seeing customers look for. As this category continues to grow, we remain focused on bringing customers greater choice and relevant products suited to their evolving grooming needs.”

The launch also marks the debut of Prowl's first brand campaign featuring Tiger Shroff, bringing alive the brand’s point of view through a high drama but relatable narrative built around the many real-life archetypes and use cases of the Indian man. The campaign captures the spirit of being prepared for everyday encounters; from work and travel to workouts, city life and social moments, while staying true to Prowl's proposition of uncomplicated grooming that works.

Shriyash Jichkar, CEO, Prowl, said, “Our first phase proved that Indian men are ready for grooming products that are straightforward, high-performing and built for their everyday realities. The response gave us the confidence to expand thoughtfully. With this next chapter, we’re not just launching more products but we’re also building a long-term brand for the modern Indian man.”

At the heart of Prowl is a clear brand philosophy: grooming should not feel intimidating, overcomplicated or performative. It should be easy to understand, easy to adopt and effective enough to become part of a man’s everyday routine. That thinking has shaped everything from product formulation and category selection to pricing, packaging and communication. PROWL believes every Indian man striving to get ahead was Born Ready and our mission is to help him Be Ready for every moment that matters.

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