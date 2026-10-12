Directed by Milind Nandanwar and written by Akshat Gupta, the film features music by Shreyas Puranik and brings together over 150 animators.

The first look of Maha Devi Adishakti – The Legend of Maa Durga, an upcoming animated feature inspired by Indian mythology, was unveiled on the occasion of Navratri. Directed by Milind Nandanwar and written by author and screenwriter Akshat Gupta, the film is produced by Gaurav Malhotra under the banner of Artha Entertainment and Animation. It is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide in February 2027.

Maha Devi Adishakti First Look unveiled: Animated feature on Goddess Durga to release in February 2027

The film explores the many forms of the Divine Mother, including Mahishasuramardini, who vanquishes Mahishasura, and Goddess Kali, who represents divine power and the destruction of evil. Through animation, the makers aim to introduce these stories from Indian cultural and spiritual traditions to a younger generation while retaining their traditional significance.

A key aspect of the project is its approach to animation. At a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing content creation, the makers have opted for manual animation, with more than 150 animators contributing to the film. The production brings together animation, music and storytelling to present narratives rooted in India's cultural heritage.

Speaking about the film's vision, director Milind Nandanwar said, “Bharat has forever been the land of spirituality, devotion and timeless wisdom. The stories of Sanatan Dharma have shaped our civilisation, carrying messages that remain relevant across generations. They remind us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, Dharma and truth will ultimately prevail. We feel divinely blessed that Maa chose us as her medium to bring her story to her children. It is both a privilege and a profound responsibility that we embrace with complete devotion.”

Producer Gaurav Malhotra spoke about the decision to adapt traditional stories into an animated feature for contemporary audiences, particularly children and families. “We grew up watching devotional television serials and reading books that shaped our understanding of our culture and traditions. Today, as the way children consume content evolves, we felt the need to tell these timeless stories in a format they can connect with and enjoy. Maha Devi Adishakti is our endeavour to bring India’s spiritual heritage closer to the younger generation while preserving its essence and sanctity. Envisioned as a family film, it aims to bring grandparents, parents and children together through a shared experience of culture, values and devotion.”

With music composed by Shreyas Puranik, Maha Devi Adishakti – The Legend of Maa Durga seeks to combine traditional narratives with contemporary animation techniques. The project also places emphasis on the contribution of its animation team, with the makers highlighting the effort involved in creating the film through a handcrafted process.

The animated feature is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide in February 2027, positioning it as a family-oriented cinematic offering centred on the stories and significance of Goddess Durga.

Also Read: Trailer of Mahaprabhu Jagannath launched by Shri Indresh Ji Upadhayaya Maharaj in Cuttack; watch

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