The singer-composer reunites with lyricist Kaushal Kishore for the devotional track after their 2021 collaboration ‘Chhathi Maiya Bulaye’.

The Vvaan: Vishal Mishra opens up about bringing Bihar’s Chhath festival to Bollywood in the Tamannaah Bhatia song ‘Chhathi Maiya’; calls it ‘an honour and a blessing’

Singer-composer Vishal Mishra is bringing the cultural and devotional traditions of Bihar’s Chhath festival to mainstream Hindi cinema with ‘Chhathi Maiya’, the latest song from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The song brings the festival to the big screen, with Tamannaah performing Chhath rituals alongside Sidharth.

The Vvaan: Vishal Mishra opens up about bringing Bihar’s Chhath festival to Bollywood in the Tamannaah Bhatia song ‘Chhathi Maiya’; calls it ‘an honour and a blessing’

For Vishal Mishra, ‘Chhathi Maiya’ holds significance beyond being another addition to a film soundtrack. The song gives him an opportunity to introduce the faith, traditions and cultural identity associated with Chhath to a wider audience through mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Vishal has sung and composed the track, while the lyrics have been penned by Kaushal Kishore. The collaboration also marks a reunion between the two artistes, who previously worked together on the 2021 devotional song ‘Chhathi Maiya Bulaye’. The song went on to garner over 16 million views on YouTube, making their collaboration on the new track a continuation of their association with music rooted in Bhojpuri culture.

Speaking about the cultural relevance of ‘Chhathi Maiya’, Vishal highlighted his personal connection with the traditions represented by the song. He has described Bhojpuri as more than just a language, calling it a reflection of the soil, folk traditions and cultural identity of Bihar and Purvanchal.

“It is truly an honour and a blessing for me to bring the faith and sacred tradition of Chhath, deeply rooted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, to Hindi cinema for the first time,” Vishal has said, adding that his wish is for the beauty and fragrance of the culture to travel to every corner of the world.

The song brings the rituals and devotional atmosphere of Chhath to the screen, with Tamannaah Bhatia seen performing the rituals alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The release has also connected with audiences who share a personal and cultural association with the festival.

‘Chhathi Maiya’ thus marks a move from Vishal’s earlier independent devotional work into a mainstream Hindi film setting, while retaining the cultural roots at the centre of the song. Through the track, the makers have incorporated an important festival associated with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand into the narrative and musical world of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

Directed by Deepak Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.

Also Read: The Vvaan trailer launch: Tamannaah Bhatia INVENTS new word to describe Sidharth Malhotra’s dashing personality – Handsome-ta: “Handsome-ta ka jo title hai, the one who embodies handsomeness…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.