Priyanka wished husband Nick Jonas on his 34th birthday with a series of personal photos and a video of their daughter Malti Marie singing while Nick played the piano.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Nick Jonas on his 34th birthday with loved-up photos and Malti’s adorable video; see post

Priyanka Chopra marked husband Nick Jonas’ 34th birthday on September 17 with a series of personal pictures and a video featuring their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor and singer received a birthday tribute from Priyanka, who shared glimpses of their family celebrations on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Nick Jonas on his 34th birthday with loved-up photos and Malti’s adorable video; see post

Priyanka began the post with a picture of herself kissing Nick on the cheek. In the photograph, Nick can be seen wearing a cap with the text, ‘Sorry we’re golfing.’ The carousel also featured a few candid pictures of the birthday boy, including one in which he posed inside a private vehicle decorated for the occasion.

The final slide of Priyanka’s post featured a video of Nick with their daughter Malti. In the clip, Malti can be heard singing while Nick accompanies her on the piano. Sharing the post, Priyanka penned in the caption, "Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on @nickjonas @maltimarie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also extended her wishes to Nick on his birthday. She shared a series of pictures featuring Nick, his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, and Malti.

Sharing the pictures, she penned in the caption, “Happy Birthday, @nickjonas So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You're not just my son-in-law but truly like a son to me.”

She added, “Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have for our family mean so much. Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve!"

Priyanka and Nick first sparked romance after connecting through direct messages on X. Their relationship progressed quickly, and the couple got engaged in August 2018. They married later that year in Rajasthan, holding both a traditional Christian wedding and a Hindu ceremony.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life on social media.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. She will be seen as Mandakini in the film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi marks Priyanka’s upcoming appearance in an Indian film.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks on the “magic” of the unknown in new Bentley campaign BTS

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