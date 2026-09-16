The Vvaan trailer launch: Tamannaah Bhatia INVENTS new word to describe Sidharth Malhotra’s dashing personality – Handsome-ta: “Handsome-ta ka jo title hai, the one who embodies handsomeness…”

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ektaa R Kapoor, Deepak Mishra, Arunabh Kumar, Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tiwari attended the trailer launch of their film The Vvaan at a multiplex in Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show as they mutually admired each other. Tamannaah even coined a new word to describe the dashing Sidharth - Handsome-ta!

The Vvaan trailer launch: Tamannaah Bhatia INVENTS new word to describe Sidharth Malhotra’s dashing personality – Handsome-ta: “Handsome-ta ka jo title hai, the one who embodies handsomeness…”

Tamannaah Bhatia pointed at Sidharth Malhotra and said, “Handsome-ta ka jo title hai, the one who embodies handsomeness, I got a chance to work with him!”

The crowd gave a great reaction at this point. She further said, “Meri tamanna poori ho gayi Tamannaah ke saath kaam karne ki! Tamanna toh hamari thi.”

Tamannaah Bhatia continued, “I have had the good fortune of being a part of the Indian film industry for the past 20 years. But your warmth and general chivalry has really touched me and moved me. Aap bahut hi sweet hai set pe. Everyone sees how dashing you are. But as a person, you are a lovely. You gave us lot of love on the set. I'll vividly remember it.”

Tamannaah Bhatia then spoke about Shweta Tiwari, “Shweta and I have formed a bond. Pichhle janam ka koi naata hoga jo hum on-screen nibha rahen hain! I am glad we get a chance to work together. So, I am just excited (smiles)."

The Vvaan releases in cinemas on September 25.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with Ektaa R Kapoor ahead of The Vvaan trailer launch

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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