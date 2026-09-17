Ali Zafar calls out body-shaming against Katrina Kaif: “We all need to look within ourselves, no one is perfect’’

Ali Zafar has spoken against the body-shaming faced by his Mere Brother Ki Dulhan co-star Katrina Kaif following her recent public appearance. The Pakistani actor-singer addressed social media comments about Katrina’s post-pregnancy appearance and urged people, particularly men, to reconsider the beauty standards they place on women.

Ali Zafar calls out body-shaming against Katrina Kaif: “We all need to look within ourselves, no one is perfect’’

In a video circulating online, Ali said he had come across posts comparing Katrina’s appearance before and after pregnancy. He noted that he has spoken against such trolling in the past as well, including when Pakistani actors such as Mahira Khan faced similar comments.

Speaking about the issue, Ali said, “We all need to look within ourselves. Especially as a man, if I am speaking about this, I think it is very important for us to look within ourselves and make the necessary corrections. We have all made mistakes in life; no one is perfect. But it is important to recognise those mistakes and correct them. But if we talk man to man, the privilege we assume comes with being a man, and the way we perceive a woman, her body, the way she thinks and the way she lives — if she does not fit the standards that we have created, we immediately put that woman down."

Ali also spoke about the unrealistic expectations surrounding physical appearance for both women and men. He said, “This is wrong; this is not the right way to look at things. Every person is going through their own struggles, and we do not know what someone else might be dealing with. So, we should be kind to people, compassionate, understanding, accepting and appreciative. If you study the renaissance, in the earlier era, concepts about women’s bodies were different. Then came a time when women were expected to have a zero figure, and even towards men, the expectations about six-pack abs are not realistic. They are not healthy. It’s not healthy to always criticise other people. They are all human beings and we have the potential to be nice to each other."

He concluded, “We all have a past. I will feel ashamed if I ever criticise someone on the basis of their looks. We all must look inside and, as men, we should correct ourselves that we shouldn’t do this. Every woman has their life, what she has gone through, what her past, present or future, let her live, and you live your life."

Katrina, who welcomed her son Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal in November last year, recently made a rare public appearance with him at Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s Ganpati celebration. Following the appearance, some social media users shared her pre- and post-pregnancy pictures while commenting on her appearance.

The actor had also faced similar comments after she was spotted at filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s prayer meet in August. Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi had then supported Katrina on social media, writing, “Kya ho gaya hai (What happened) means?! This is Motherhood!"

Ali made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010 and later appeared in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York and Chashme Baddoor. He also contributed songs to Hindi films, including “Ullu Da Pattha”, “Madhubala” and “Nahi Re Nahi”. His Bollywood career was later affected by tensions in India-Pakistan relations. Following the 2016 Uri attack, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena called for a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India.

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