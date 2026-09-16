The Vvaan trailer launch: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she was “welling up” while shooting ‘Chhathi Maiya’: “I DON’T know why”; opens up on Chhath Puja significance: “For 36 hours, they survive WITHOUT water”

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ektaa R Kapoor, Deepak Mishra, Arunabh Kumar, Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul and Shweta Tripathi Sharma attended the trailer launch of their film The Vvaan at a multiplex in Mumbai. The song 'Chhathi Maiya' featuring Tamannaah has become a rage as it's a rare Hindi film to depict the Chhath Puja. The actress spoke about it in detail at the event.

The Vvaan trailer launch: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she was “welling up” while shooting ‘Chhathi Maiya’: “I DON’T know why”; opens up on Chhath Puja significance: “For 36 hours, they survive WITHOUT water”

Tamannaah Bhatia said, "I have grown up in Mumbai. Every year, I have seen a lot of crowd at Juhu Beach (for Chhath Puja). Hence, even I didn't know much about the festival. When I shot the sequence, mujhe pata laga ki yeh bahut hi kathin vrat hai. For 36 hours, they survive without water and pray to the Chhathi Maiya. Nowadays, we hear a lot about gratitude and manifestation (smiles). However, this is a very beautiful part of Bihari culture. Everyone prays to the rising sun. Yahaan par doobte hue suraj ko utni hi manyata dete hai!"

She continued, "When I was shooting for the Chhath Parv sequence, I was welling up. I don't know why I was welling up. We artists are vessels. We feel that we are doing it for sure but there's something beyond us that makes us feel things and move things. This has been the intention of films always that it can make you feel something. Hence, I am extremely grateful to be a part of this scene and song."

Tamannaah Bhatia also remarked, "Hopefully, many years later, when I see someone observing Chhath, I'll hopefully see the 'Chhathi Maiya' song being played in the background!"

The Vvaan releases in cinemas on September 25.

Also Read: The Vvaan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer explores Indian folklore, supernatural elements and adventure; watch

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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