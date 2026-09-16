From Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Mirzapur to Madgaon Express, Glory and Peddi, the actor looks back at the varied roles that have shaped his career.

Divyenndu has marked 15 years in the film industry with a series of recent releases across theatrical and streaming platforms. Following the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, the actor reflected on his journey so far, which has seen him take on characters across genres and formats.

Divyenndu celebrates 15 years in the film industry after Mirzapur: The Movie success; says, “I guess the patience has paid off”

The actor's milestone year has included Peddi, which emerged as a theatrical success, the OTT release Glory, and Mirzapur: The Movie, which brought him back to the world of the popular franchise. Looking back at the journey, Divyenndu credited the variety of roles he has been able to explore and the patience he has maintained through the years.

“I feel quite blessed, lucky, and fortunate that in all these years of working in the film industry, I've always had the chance to be a part of different stories and play different characters. What I have always done with utmost sincerity is play the character to the best of my ability. The fifteenth year is definitely proving to be a really lucky year. Two theatrical hits, and Glory on OTT. I guess the patience has paid off. It shows that if you believe in yourself, the right opportunities come. You just have to keep going," he said.

Divyenndu also acknowledged the role of audiences and fans in sustaining his career over the past 15 years. He said that their continued appreciation and support have been an important part of his journey. He went on to add, “I am very happy and I feel fortunate that my audiences and my fans have always appreciated my efforts. So, thanks to all of them. It's not just me, it's their love and support that has carried me through all these years.”

Over the course of his career, Divyenndu has featured in projects including Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Chashme Baddoor, before gaining wider recognition for his portrayal of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur. His filmography has since included projects such as Madgaon Express, Glory and Peddi, with Mirzapur: The Movie adding another release to his 15-year journey.

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the Hindi-language action crime thriller stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. The film serves as an interquel set during the first season of the Mirzapur series.

Also Read: Divyenndu reveals his Instagram and Twitter accounts were created by Shraddha Kapoor and Anupam Kher

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