The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

The trailer of The Vvaan, which is just released, expands on the world introduced in the film’s teaser, offering a closer look at its folklore-based setting and the supernatural elements at the centre of the story. The film is set around a forest and draws from Indian folk traditions while combining elements of fantasy, adventure and mystery.

The Vvaan Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer explores Indian folklore, supernatural elements and adventure; watch

The trailer gives a glimpse into a world shaped by ancient beliefs and supernatural forces. It also introduces the characters played by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, who are paired together for the first time. Their characters appear to find themselves caught up in events connected to the mysterious world surrounding the forest.

Along with the folklore and supernatural elements, the trailer features action, romance, humour and moments of spectacle. It also suggests that the story will move between the characters’ personal journeys and the larger mystery connected to the world of Vvaan.

The film is looking to bring together several genres while keeping Indian folklore at the centre of its narrative. The project also extends beyond the film with The Legend of Vvaan comic book, which introduces elements of the larger folklore and universe associated with the story.

The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa R Kapoor. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, the film features Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah and is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The trailer sets up a story that combines folklore, fantasy, mystery and adventure against the backdrop of a supernatural world.

Also Read: The Vvaan: Tamannaah Bhatia prays to the revered goddess of Chhath Puja as ‘Chhathi Maiya’ becomes first-ever Bollywood song dedicated to the festival

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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