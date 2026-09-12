Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Shaan and others come together for nine-track Ghazal album ‘Lovestruck’

The ghazal album ‘Lovestruck’ has been released as a nine-track collection exploring different emotions associated with love, including passion, tenderness, longing and melancholy. The album combines traditional Indian musical influences with contemporary arrangements and is accompanied by visuals shot across picturesque locations in India.

Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Shaan and others come together for nine-track Ghazal album ‘Lovestruck’

The music features an acoustic soundscape incorporating instruments such as sitar, tabla, harmonium, violin and guitar. The compositions aim to retain the traditional character of ghazals while presenting the genre through a contemporary musical approach. The songs are built around themes of love, separation, longing and devotion.

Produced by Sheeba Lateef and directed by Altamash Abbas, ‘Lovestruck’ features a lineup of playback singers and ghazal performers, including Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Shaan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shahid Mallya, Jaspinder Narula, Jaswinder Singh, Prithvi Gandharv and Niti D Jain.

The album's compositions have been arranged by Prem Murti, while the poetry has been penned by Kashif Raza, Sheeba Lateef, Altamash Abbas and Faraz Faani. Together, the team has brought together traditional ghazal elements with modern musical arrangements.

The album's first single, ‘Ujaalo'n Mein’, featuring vocals by Talat Aziz, was released on August 21. It was followed by Anup Jalota's ‘Besabab Tark E Talluq’ on August 25. The third track, ‘Sirf Tumse’, sung by Shahid Mallya, was released on September 1.

Speaking about the launch of the third single, Sheeba Lateef, producer of ‘Lovestruck’ and Managing Director of Trio Set of Three Arts, shared her vision for the album. She said, “This album is surely going to bring the true nostalgia of ghazals back to listeners and viewers, and it will create history as all these renowned singers have absolutely nailed their performances. Our music director Prem Murti has done a wonderful job, and the entire camera and production teams have executed an extraordinary vision. I congratulate the entire team of Lovestruck, including my fellow Trio partners—Chairman Altamash Abbas and Chief Patron Kashif Raza.”

With its nine tracks, ‘Lovestruck’ brings together established voices from the ghazal and playback music space while attempting to present the genre through a mix of traditional instrumentation and contemporary arrangements.

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