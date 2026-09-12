Qazi Touqeer recently spoke about his long-standing friendship with singer Arijit Singh during an episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor and former reality-show contestant paid tribute to Arijit while discussing the singer with fellow contestant Aman Gandhi and later sang one of his popular tracks on the show.

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer praises Arijit Singh; says, “Wo crazypan ka baap hai”

During his conversation with Aman, Qazi praised Arijit for being unaffected by public attention and described his personality in his own words. He said, “Agar main crazy hoon na, wo crazypan ka baap hai.”

When Aman pointed out that Qazi was making the statement on national television, Qazi suggested that Arijit would not be concerned about such things. Continuing to talk about the singer, he said, “Wo alag level ka banda hai. He is a mad scientist.” Qazi then blew a kiss towards the camera and added, "Love you" for Arijit.

Qazi later opened up about the respect and admiration he has for Arijit while speaking to the other contestants. He said that he holds the singer in high regard and finds it difficult to express his feelings in words. As a tribute, Qazi went on to sing ‘Tum Hi Ho’, Arijit's popular song from Aashiqui 2.

Qazi's comments came after Arijit recently revealed on social media that he intended to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because of Qazi's participation in the show. Arijit wrote, “I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time in my life cz apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar.”

The singer's post also reflected the friendship the two have maintained since their days on Fame Gurukul in 2005. Despite pursuing different career paths, Arijit and Qazi have remained in touch over the years.

Qazi has previously spoken about his close bond with Arijit. The two were also recently seen together in Arijit's hometown, Jiaganj, where they reportedly rode around on a scooty and visited his cricket academy. While they have not yet worked together on a major professional project, Qazi has hinted that they could collaborate on “something different and fun” in the future.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘situationship’ and ‘benching’ explanations leaves fans laughing: “Situationship means they will go on a ship and create a situation there”

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