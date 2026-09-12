Ruhaanika Dhawan has taken on a series of challenging stunts during her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, pushing herself beyond her comfort zone through tasks involving snakes, fighter dogs, aerial obstacles and electric shocks. At 18, the young actor has already established herself as a familiar face on television, and her participation in the stunt-based reality show has offered viewers a different side of her personality.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 5 stunts that pushed Ruhaanika Dhawan out of her comfort zone

Throughout the season, Ruhaanika has faced several tasks that tested her physical strength as well as her ability to deal with fear. Despite moments of panic and hesitation, she continued to attempt the challenges, making her journey on the show notable.

One of the most talked-about tasks was a creepy-crawly stunt involving multiple snakes. The challenge required Ruhaanika to confront one of her biggest fears. Although she appeared visibly scared during the task, she continued with the stunt and attempted to complete it. Her reactions during the challenge also drew attention from viewers online.

Another demanding task saw Ruhaanika team up with Farrhana Bhatt for an aerial ropes challenge. The duo had to make their way through a series of aerial obstacles while maintaining balance and coordination. Ruhaanika later described the task as her absolute favourite stunt of the season. The challenge required the two contestants to work closely together as they navigated the course.

Ruhaanika also faced a stunt involving fighter dogs, which she described as one of the most frightening experiences of her time on the show. The task required her to withstand physical pressure while remaining composed. Despite the difficulty, she continued to participate and complete the challenge.

In another intense task, Ruhaanika was paired with Orry for a stunt involving electric shocks and creepy reptiles. Designed by host Rohit Shetty, the challenge combined multiple fear elements and tested the contestants both physically and emotionally. Ruhaanika's reactions reflected the intensity of the task, but she continued despite the panic.

The Capsule Stunt was another challenge that tested Ruhaanika's endurance and perseverance. The physically and mentally demanding task required her to remain focused under difficult conditions. Her fellow contestants also showed their support as she took on the challenge.

With the finale approaching, Ruhaanika's journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has seen her take on a range of fear-based and physically demanding tasks. Her willingness to attempt challenges despite her fears has been a recurring part of her stint on the show.

Also Read : Ruhaanika Dhawan meets Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s twin boys; calls reunion with Ishi Maa a ‘full circle’ moment

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