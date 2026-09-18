Taapsee Pannu-led Gandhari has recorded a rise in viewership during its second week on Netflix. After registering 5.9 million views in its opening week, the action thriller garnered 9.6 million views in its second week, according to data published on Netflix’s official Tudum platform. The film also moved to the No. 1 position on Netflix’s global non-English film chart in its second week.

Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari jumps to No. 1 globally with 9.6 million Netflix views in week 2

Released on September 3, 2026, Gandhari opened with 5.9 million views in its first week. This placed it among the highest opening-week performances for Indian Netflix Original films, with the film ranking No. 2 in the category mentioned in the data. Its opening-week figure was ahead of the numbers recorded by Jaane Jaan and Darlings, which registered 4.4 million and 411,538 views, respectively.

The film saw a further increase in its second week, with its viewership rising from 5.9 million to 9.6 million. This amounts to an increase of more than 62.71 per cent week-on-week. Along with the rise in views, Gandhari also climbed from No. 3 on Netflix’s global non-English film chart in its first week to No. 1 in its second week.

The second-week numbers also placed Gandhari ahead of several other Indian titles. Its 9.6 million views surpassed the 6.4 million second-week views recorded by Jaane Jaan and the 8.2 million views registered by Dhurandhar during its second week on Netflix.

Trade analyst and film journalist Joginder Tuteja also highlighted the film’s performance. “#TaapseePannu led #Gandhari has emerged as the biggest Indian film performance on #Netflix in 2026. The film clocked 5.9M views in Week 1, followed by a huge jump to 9.6M in Week 2, over 60% growth week-on-week. It has now climbed to the No. 1 spot globally on Netflix’s non-English film chart, marking a breakthrough for the film.”

Trade analyst Navneet Mundhra also pointed to the film’s second-week numbers, stating, “#Gandhari has clocked 9.6M views in its second week. It has surpassed #JaaneJaan's 6.4M and #Dhurandhar's 8.2M second-week views. The splendid performance of #TaapseePannu is anchoring the sustained audience pull of the film.”

A trade portal also noted the film’s continued viewership, saying, “Gandhari is UNSTOPPABLE With 9.6M second-week views, #Gandhari has gone past the second-week figure of #JaaneJaan, #Darlings and #Dhurandhar. These numbers underline the strong sustained audience interest in #TaapseePannu-led Gandhari ”

With 9.6 million views recorded in its second week, Gandhari has posted its highest single-week viewership among Indian Netflix Original films, based on the figures cited. The latest numbers also mark a substantial increase from its opening week and underline the film’s continued viewership on the streaming platform.

Also Read : Taapsee Pannu reacts as Gandhari ranks no. 2 among Indian Netflix originals with 5.9 million views: “I could hardly sleep for the last few nights… I’m really overwhelmed”

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