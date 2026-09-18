Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional throwback photograph featuring several of the people she has described as her most valuable treasures. The actor shared the picture on social media on September 17, reflecting on loss, family and the pain of looking back at moments that can no longer be recreated.

Celina Jaitly shares heartbreaking throwback picture with parents, brother and sons: “I have lost my most valuable treasures”

The photograph features Celina with her late parents, her brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, and her twin sons Winston and Viraaj Haag. Her younger son Arthur, who was not yet born when the photograph was taken, is absent from the frame. Sharing the picture, Celina wrote, “#alone : अभी उठा हूँ नींद से तुम्हारा ख़्वाब देख के…

I am unsure which pain was worse.. the shock of what happened or the ache for what never will.”

She went on to reflect on the series of personal losses her family has experienced and how the photograph has taken on a different meaning with time. “I still cannot believe the tragedies that have struck our family. In the blink of an eye, I find myself staring at a photograph surrounded by my most valuable treasures ( only Arthur is missing he wasn’t born yet)”

Celina Jaitly reflects on family, loss and memories

The actor described the photograph as a reminder of a life that once felt ordinary, but has since been marked by significant changes and loss. “I find myself in a script I didn’t sign up for.. A story only possible in films..”

Celina also spoke about how everyday family relationships can sometimes be taken for granted, only for their importance to become clearer after loss. “We take our relationships for granted. Our parents, our siblings, our children… We go about our days complaining so passionately about the smallest things, never imagining that the ordinary moments we barely notice will one day become everything we long for.”

She added, “Then life hits, and the world we knew is gone. Yet there is the photograph. Those faces. That love. And the unbearable longing to step inside it, just once more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

A family marked by multiple losses

Celina has experienced the loss of both her parents within a span of less than a year. Her father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer, died on July 2, 2017, following a prolonged illness. Her mother, Dr. Meeta Jaitly, a child psychologist and literature professor, died on June 8, 2018, after battling cancer.

The actor also lost her son Shamsher, one of her twin boys born in 2017. Shamsher died shortly after birth due to hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a severe congenital heart condition. His twin brother Arthur survived.

Celina has previously spoken publicly about the impact of losing Shamsher and has continued to remember him through social media posts.

Her recent family photograph comes at a particularly difficult period in her personal life. She is currently involved in divorce and custody proceedings with her estranged husband Peter Haag. Celina has publicly spoken about being separated from her three surviving sons, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur, who are in Austria. She has also expressed distress over missing important moments in their lives, including the beginning of the new school year.

Celina Jaitly’s ongoing family struggles

Alongside the custody dispute, Celina has also been seeking information and communication concerning her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since September 2024. The Delhi High Court had considered her petition seeking assistance and communication with him. In March 2026, the court closed that petition after a statement attributed to Vikrant during a consular visit was placed on record saying he did not wish to communicate with his sister.

Celina has continued to speak publicly about the emotional toll of the circumstances surrounding her family. In a recent post about her brother, she referred to her parents no longer being alive and described him as someone whose absence has deeply affected her.

In her latest post, however, Celina's focus remained on the photograph and what it represents to her. Reflecting on questions that have remained unanswered, she wrote, “I don’t know whether this is karma from a past life or some incomprehensible journey of the soul. No answer brings me comfort. No explanation makes the absence easier to bear.”

Concluding her note, she said, “I have lost my most valuable treasures… and this, my heart cannot accept. 💔”

Also Read: Celina Jaitly pens emotional note for sons amid divorce battle with husband: “You never have to choose”

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