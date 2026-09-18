Sayani Gupta wins best actress award for Four More Shots Please! Season 4 and best director for Aasmani

Sayani Gupta has added another recognition to her work with a Best Actress (Web Series) award for her performance in Four More Shots Please! Season 4 at the 14th Indian Cine Film Festival 2026. The award acknowledges her portrayal of Damini Rizvi Roy, the investigative journalist she played throughout all four seasons of the series. Over the course of the show, Damini’s journey became an important part of its emotional and moral narrative.

Sayani Gupta wins best actress award for Four More Shots Please! Season 4 and best director for Aasmani

The win comes in the same week as Sayani was honoured with the Best Director award at another international film festival for her directorial debut short film Aasmani. The two recognitions came within days of each other, marking achievements for her work both in front of and behind the camera.

While her performance in Four More Shots Please! earned her the Best Actress honour, Aasmani marked her debut as a director. The two awards have highlighted different aspects of her work, as she continues to take on roles across acting and filmmaking.

The Best Actress recognition also comes as Four More Shots Please! concluded its fourth and final season. Sayani played Damini for all four seasons, with the character’s story developing over the course of the series. The award comes as the show completes its run and adds another recognition to Sayani’s work in the OTT space.

With the two honours arriving within the same week, Sayani has been recognised for both her acting and directorial work, marking a period of recognition across two different creative roles.

Also Read : Sayani Gupta’s Aasmani cleared of copyright infringement allegations by SWA

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