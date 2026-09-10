Taapsee Pannu reacts as Gandhari ranks no. 2 among Indian Netflix originals with 5.9 million views: “I could hardly sleep for the last few nights… I’m really overwhelmed”

Taapsee Pannu-led Gandhari has secured the second spot among Indian Netflix original films for opening-week viewership, recording 5.9 million views globally in its first week on the streaming platform.

Taapsee Pannu reacts as Gandhari ranks no. 2 among Indian Netflix originals with 5.9 million views: “I could hardly sleep for the last few nights… I’m really overwhelmed”

Released on September 3, 2026, the action thriller has surpassed the opening-week viewership of Jaane Jaan and Darlings. The latest figures place Gandhari among the better-performing Indian Netflix original films based on their first-week numbers.

Do Patti, which premiered on October 25, 2024, remains at the top of the list with 17 million views in its opening week. Gandhari follows with 5.9 million views, while Jaane Jaan, released on September 21, 2023, recorded 4.4 million views. Darlings, which premiered on August 5, 2022, registered 411,538 views during its opening week.

Reacting to the response the film has received globally, Taapsee expressed her surprise and gratitude over its reach. She said, “Thank you for global love. I could hardly sleep for the last few nights because I didn’t know how to assess how many people were watching our film. But now I know that the film is trending in 68 countries and is currently at No. 3 worldwide. It’s trending in some countries whose names I can’t even pronounce correctly! Thank you so much for all the love. I’m really overwhelmed.”

The actor’s comments come as Gandhari continues to find an audience across international markets. She has also received attention for the physical demands of her role and the action sequences featured in the film.

With 5.9 million views in its first week, Gandhari has now entered the second position among Indian Netflix original films based on opening-week viewership. The film’s performance adds another milestone to its streaming run and comes alongside the discussion around Taapsee’s action-oriented role.

Also Read : Taapsee Pannu celebrates Gandhari’s global reach as it trends no. 1 in 8 countries: “We thought only Indian audience would relate”

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