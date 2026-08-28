Taapsee Pannu recalls being the ONLY woman on her debut film set: “Cameramen would sit on the trolley SCRATCHING here and there on their body!”

Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon and Guneet Monga Kapoor attended a session organized by WIF India and Kathha Pictures on women driving Indian cinema and the rise of female-led collaborations. During the session, Taapsee opened up about her experience of working on her debut film and reflected on how drastically things have changed for women on film sets since then.

Taapsee Pannu recalls being the ONLY woman on her debut film set: “Cameramen would sit on the trolley SCRATCHING here and there on their body!”

Taapsee Pannu said, “In my first film, I was the only female on the set, across the cast and crew. I was given a plastic chair, a typical set chair, in one corner. It felt like nobody would come and talk to me or sit with me.”

She added, “Since it was my debut movie, I didn't really have a staff. I just had a spot boy that was assigned by the producer. He would also awkwardly stand behind me. It was my first ever experience on a set. In my head, I thought this is how a set is and will always be. Most of the sets initially looked like this, where I was probably the only female.”

She continued, “There have been some weird situations where you are performing while lying down on the floor. It'll be a trolley shot and there will be a focus puller or cameraman sitting on the trolley. And you would see them scratching here and there on their body! It would get very odd for me to see or experience that. It used to make me wonder, ‘Am I really such a minority here?’. I have had these kinds of odd experiences.”

At another point, Taapsee Pannu revealed, “We actresses are always called a few hours earlier, not just to the location, but even on set. So, the actress reaches first. Once the assistant sees that the heroine has arrived, that’s when the hero is called. Of course, we never get the same hotel rooms or cars either, courtesy our gender.”

Also Read: Kanika Dhillon HITS BACK at actress, seemingly referring to Mita Vasisht, for judging her by her looks: “You also don’t look a certain way. I thought you were more intelligent than this!”

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