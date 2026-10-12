Taapsee Pannu calls herself the ‘dark horse’ of Hindi Cinema amid global success of Gandhari: “At times, I feel bad that I have to prove myself so many times”

Taapsee Pannu starrer Gandhari has featured on the Global Top 10 Non-English Films of Netflix chart for three consecutive weeks, reaching audiences across multiple countries. The film has also brought attention to the actor’s action performance, including her work on physically demanding sequences. Reflecting on the response to the film and her career trajectory, Taapsee has described herself as the ‘dark horse’ of Hindi cinema, saying that her projects have often surprised people who did not anticipate their eventual reception.

Taapsee Pannu calls herself the ‘dark horse’ of Hindi Cinema amid global success of Gandhari: “At times, I feel bad that I have to prove myself so many times”

In a statement discussing the film’s performance, Taapsee Pannu spoke about how she has rarely been associated with projects that rank among the most anticipated releases, despite films such as Pink and Thappad generating conversations around their subjects and performances. “I call myself the dark horse because no one really believes that I can do it or what I will end up doing. It’s not like when Gandhari was coming, anyone expected it to be among the top five most anticipated films of the year,” she said.

Pannu went on to continue, “This has happened with me in every movie, be it Thappad, Pink, or any of my films. I have never been a part of the most anticipated films to be watched. I will never be like these top three biggest female stars, where when a film of yours comes, people believe that it’s worth their time to watch it. I have always been the dark horse because eventually I deliver. At times, I feel bad that I have to prove myself so many times. But I am happy being the dark horse. It is also quite an achievement.”

The actor’s comments highlight the distinction she draws between the anticipation surrounding a film before its release and the response it receives after reaching audiences. While she acknowledged feeling disappointed at having to repeatedly prove herself, she also described being a ‘dark horse’ as an achievement.

Gandhari has added another action-oriented role to Taapsee’s filmography. Her performance in the film has drawn attention to the physical demands of the part, including the action sequences she performed herself. The project has also found an audience beyond India, with its continued presence on Netflix’s global chart indicating sustained viewership over multiple weeks.

Taapsee has previously headlined films such as Pink and Thappad, which placed her performances at the centre of narratives dealing with social issues and personal agency. With Gandhari, she has taken on a role that places greater emphasis on action, adding another dimension to her screen work.

The film’s global performance provides the context for Taapsee’s latest reflections on her career, as she continues to navigate the expectations surrounding her projects and the response they receive after release.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on those finding faults in Gandhari, “If the same film had a male lead and had been written by a male writer, no one would have questioned its logic”

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