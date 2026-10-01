Taapsee Pannu on those finding faults in Gandhari, “If the same film had a male lead and had been written by a male writer, no one would have questioned its logic”

Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari continues to achieve new milestones on Netflix, emerging as the biggest Indian film performance on the platform in 2026. The action thriller has not only found a strong global audience but has also received appreciation for Taapsee’s physically demanding performance and action sequences.

Taapsee Pannu on those finding faults in Gandhari, “If the same film had a male lead and had been written by a male writer, no one would have questioned its logic”

Reflecting on the film’s success, Taapsee spoke about how its strong opening was followed by an even bigger jump in viewership, which she believes came from the content connecting with audiences.

Taapsee said, “When the film opened, we knew that if people started watching it, they would continue to watch it. They wouldn’t leave it midway. The film had one of the top three openings of the year, which can only mean that the story worked for people. You may initially want to watch a film for its maker or its actors but the subsequent jump is purely because of the content. I think that’s where this film broke all records and proved everyone wrong. There were people who rejected it. But I feel that if the same film had a male lead and had been written by a male writer, no one would have questioned its logic. No one would have asked, how can it be like this or that? Perhaps it would have received a bigger budget and we could have made it fancier. It’s not as if people don’t enjoy illogical films with male leads.”

She added, “So, why is it that when it comes to a female protagonist, we have no room for error? To prove its success and silence the naysayers, Gandhari had to become one of the biggest Netflix originals of all time. Even if it had made it to the top 10, it would have been a success. Now, Gandhari is on its way to becoming perhaps the number one film ever.”

With Gandhari continuing to hold strong on the global charts, the film has become an important milestone in Taapsee’s career. For the actor, the response also adds to her growing list of female-led films that have connected strongly with audiences.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu reveals ‘worst reason’ for being replaced from a film: “The hero’s wife doesn’t like you”

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