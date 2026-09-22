The action-thriller also marks Dhillon’s fourth consecutive collaboration with the platform after Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Do Patti.

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon celebrate Gandhari success with Netflix as it marks their third collaboration

Team Gandhari recently came together with Netflix for a success celebration following the film’s global response on the streaming platform. Actor Taapsee Pannu, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon and members of the cast, crew and Netflix team attended the gathering.

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon celebrate Gandhari success with Netflix as it marks their third collaboration

The celebration marked the response to Gandhari in international markets while also highlighting the continued creative associations behind the project. The film marks Dhillon’s fourth consecutive collaboration with Netflix, following Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Do Patti.

For Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu, Gandhari also marks their third collaboration following the two Haseen Dillruba films. While their earlier projects explored relationship-driven stories, Gandhari sees the duo come together for an action-thriller.

The gathering was held as the film continued to reach audiences across international markets on Netflix. According to the makers, the response in its opening weeks became a milestone for the project and its creative team, prompting the celebration with the streaming platform.

The success event also brought attention to Dhillon’s ongoing association with Netflix and her collaborations with Pannu. Their partnership has resulted in a series of female-led stories, with Gandhari expanding their collaboration into the action-thriller genre.

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Reflecting on the film’s reception, Taapsee expressed appreciation for the audience response and spoke about the experience of seeing a rooted story connect with viewers across different markets. Dhillon, meanwhile, thanked audiences for embracing the film and acknowledged Netflix for supporting Indian stories aimed at audiences beyond the country.

The evening concluded with the team celebrating Gandhari’s reception and their respective collaborations, while also looking ahead to future projects.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari also stars Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht in key roles. The film follows Bani, a mother whose daughter is abducted, setting her on a relentless journey as she attempts to find her. Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, the action thriller combines an emotional mother-daughter story with elements of mystery, danger and action.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari jumps to No. 1 globally with 9.6 million Netflix views in week 2

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