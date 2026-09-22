Lara Dutta opens up about mother’s 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia: “We tend to think Alzheimer’s is just a disease of forgetfulness”

Actor Lara Dutta recently spoke about her mother’s decade-long experience with Alzheimer’s and Dementia during a conference focused on raising awareness about the condition on World Alzheimer’s Day. During her interaction with the media after the conference, Lara highlighted the importance of recognising the early signs of the disease and encouraging conversations around Alzheimer’s.

Lara Dutta opens up about mother’s 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia: “We tend to think Alzheimer’s is just a disease of forgetfulness”

Sharing her personal experience, Lara revealed that her 80-year-old mother has been living with Alzheimer’s and dementia for almost 10 years. The actor also spoke about the role of doctors, caregivers and a strong support system in helping her family provide the necessary care.

Lara said, "Today is World Alzheimer’s Day, and the most important message I would like to share is that we tend to think Alzheimer’s is just a disease of forgetfulness. My mother is 80 years old, and she has been living with Alzheimer’s and dementia for quite a long time—about 10 years, a decade. And the kind of care we have been able to provide her would not have been possible without the support of great doctors, a strong support system, and caregivers."

The actor stressed that people should not dismiss changes in memory or thinking as a normal part of ageing. She urged families to consult healthcare professionals if they notice such changes in themselves or their loved ones.

"So, I would like to say that when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, the most important thing today is that we talk about it and start a conversation. We should start as early as possible so that we can identify the disease in its early stages and empower ourselves. That way, if we notice that our loved ones, or even we ourselves, are beginning to experience changes in thinking or memory, we can support ourselves in the best possible way. We should not think of this as simply a problem of forgetfulness and wait five years to see what happens. It is very important that you do not confuse this with the normal aging process,” she added.

Lara concluded by encouraging people to seek guidance from healthcare practitioners, ask questions and create a support system for those living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Also Read : Dia Mirza reflects on Miss India days, credits Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen for their support: “Lara Dutta just took me under her wing”

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