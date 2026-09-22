Rakesh Bedi has spoken about the ongoing controversy within the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), expressing disappointment over the situation and hoping that the differences are resolved soon. The actor, who was recently seen in Dhurandhar duology, also highlighted the time, effort and personal resources that artistes have contributed to the association over the years.

Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on CINTAA dispute; says, “What is happening is very sad”

In a conversation with ANI, Rakesh Bedi said that the contributions made by artistes should not be overlooked. He cited the musical tribute organised in 2024 to mark the birth centenary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor as an example of the work undertaken by members of the association.

The event was organised under the leadership of Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and other members of the team. According to Bedi, several artistes invested their time and resources into putting the event together.

“What is happening is very sad; it shouldn't be happening. Look, so many actors, I am speaking for myself-take time out and give so much; we dedicate so much time. Why do we do it? From our end, this is a form of social work for the actors. And I am not just talking about myself; everyone who gives their time comes forward and contributes," he said.

Bedi also revealed that he had personally contributed money towards the Raj Kapoor tribute. “Poonam ji and Padmini ji have done so much work; it is not that work hasn't been done. We did that show for Raj Kapoor ji, and for the first time, I am mentioning this; I have never said this before. I even contributed from my own pocket for that show. From my own pocket, I gave money for the benefit of the actors. It isn't as if we are not doing anything or that we lack good intentions to do good work.”

Rakesh Bedi Says CINTAA Dispute Will Be Resolved

Addressing the internal differences within CINTAA, Bedi said he believes the association will continue to function and that a settlement will eventually be reached. He also stressed that the ongoing dispute has not affected his personal relationships with fellow artistes.

“Look, the situation will get resolved. This isn't something that will drag on endlessly, where the feud continues forever, and CINTAA comes to a standstill. It will keep functioning. A settlement will definitely take place. Leaving aside CINTAA, I share a wonderful equation with every single actor, and it will always remain that way. Everyone has their own viewpoint and perspective. It may not align at this moment, but perhaps it will align in the future. You never know.”

The CINTAA controversy intensified after 11 of its 21 Executive Committee members resigned, including eight elected members. Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Hemant Pandey were among those who stepped down.

The former committee members subsequently accused President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure of unilateral decision-making, lack of transparency and misuse of their positions.

Amid the internal disagreements, fresh CINTAA elections were held on September 12. Upasana Singh emerged as the winner with 360 votes, while Sahila Chadha finished second with 357 votes. Vikas Verma secured 349 votes, followed by Deepak Parashar with 348 votes. Kunickaa Sadanand received 312 votes, Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma polled 306 votes, and Nagma Moraji secured 290 votes.

Also Read : Kuku TV launches Sabse Bada Dramebaaz, India’s first acting reality microdrama; Rakesh Bedi, Jannat Zubair and Prince Narula become super judges

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