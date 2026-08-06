Music composer, singer and actor Swanand Kirkire has completed filming for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. With the final schedule now finished, the film has officially wrapped production, marking the end of an important phase for the cast and crew.

Swanand Kirkire wraps Yeh Prem Mol Liya; says, “I believe the audience will connect with the film”

Sharing his thoughts on the journey, Swanand described the experience as both creatively satisfying and emotionally memorable. He said being associated with a Rajshri Productions film gave him the opportunity to work in an atmosphere known for its warmth, simplicity and collaborative spirit. As production concludes, he is now looking forward to the film's release and hopes audiences will embrace the story that the team has worked hard to bring to life.

Reflecting on wrapping the film, Swanand Kirkire said, "We've completed the final schedule and officially wrapped Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and it's always a bittersweet feeling when a film comes to an end. Over the course of the shoot, this team has truly started feeling like a family. Working with Sooraj ji and Rajshri Productions has been a beautiful experience because there's a rare sense of calmness on set. Everyone is treated with genuine love, kindness and respect, irrespective of the role they play. That warmth creates an environment where you can simply focus on your work and enjoy the process."

Speaking about the film's upcoming release, he further added, "Now that we've wrapped the film, the excitement has naturally shifted towards its release. Every film is a labour of love, but this one carries a certain warmth and honesty that I believe audiences will connect with. I can't wait for people to watch Yeh Prem Mol Liya on the big screen and experience the emotions that all of us have poured into it. I truly hope the film receives the same affection with which it has been made."

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari on screen for the first time. The film has generated significant interest ever since it was announced, with audiences eager to see the fresh pairing in a family-oriented entertainer. Now that filming has officially concluded, attention turns to its theatrical release, as fans await the opportunity to experience the story on the big screen.

Also Read: It’s a wrap! Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya concludes shoot; see EXCLUSIVE picture from set!

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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