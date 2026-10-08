Interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan is celebrating her 56th birthday on October 8. On the occasion, she received wishes from friends, family and fans on social media. Among those who marked the day was her close friend Sussanne Khan, who shared a series of unseen throwback pictures with Gauri.

Sussanne Khan wishes Gauri Khan on 56th birthday with unseen throwback pictures

Sussanne took to Instagram to post several photographs featuring the two friends along with their circle of friends. Sharing the memories, she penned a heartfelt birthday note for Gauri. She wrote, “Happy birthday my darling G star… through the decades of life.. u are my super girl G star… from here to eternity you have my grit my strength n my heart…. #no8 #october8th #friendswithoutbenefits #girlpower… love u beyond how much time i spend w u..”

The post opened with a picture of Gauri and Sussanne posing together. The series also featured several throwback moments with their friends, with many of the photographs appearing to be from a trip to the US. One of the pictures also featured producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Neelam Kothari and producer Shabinaa Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Gauri and Sussanne have been friends for more than two decades. Apart from their long-standing friendship, the two also share an interest in interior design and home decor, which both eventually pursued professionally.

Their professional association has also included a joint project. Gauri and Sussanne previously collaborated on ‘The Charcoal Factory’, where they worked on designing and curating a dedicated floor inside the flagship luxury store of The Charcoal Project in Hyderabad.

Gauri has been married to actor Shah Rukh Khan since October 25, 1991. The couple has three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Sussanne, meanwhile, was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. The couple divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage and share two sons. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Also Read : Sussanne Khan pens emotional birthday note for brother Zayed Khan, shares nostalgic video; watch

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