Zayed Khan celebrated his birthday on Sunday, with warm wishes pouring in from family, friends, and fans. Among the most touching tributes was a heartfelt birthday message from his sister, entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, who shared an emotional note along with a nostalgic video montage featuring some of their cherished memories together over the years.

Sussanne Khan pens emotional birthday note for brother Zayed Khan, shares nostalgic video; watch

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne celebrated her younger brother's special day with a deeply personal message that also remembered their late mother, Zarine Khan, whose absence continues to be felt by the family. Sharing the montage, she wrote, "You are my Giant.. n the apple of my eye..Mummsy is hugging you sooooo tight today and giving you allllll her love.. open ur arms n embrace her power n strength within u!!! Coz u are the toughest strongest man i know.”

She concluded her birthday wish by adding, “Happy birthday my little brother.. let’s make this Life the best one we can! one way or the other… coz i know we can!! @itszayedkhan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The emotional post struck a chord with fans, especially as it paid tribute to Zarine Khan, who passed away on November 7 last year at the age of 81 following age-related health complications. Zarine was the wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan and the mother of Sussanne Khan, actor Zayed Khan, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

The birthday celebrations also brought back memories of the previous year, when Zayed had received a heartwarming surprise from his sons, Zidaan and Aariz. While the actor was enjoying an afternoon nap on the couch, the two boys woke him up by singing "Happy Birthday," creating a memorable family moment.

Sharing the adorable video on Instagram at the time, Zayed had written, “Hello people just when I thought an afternoon nap was needed, more love came flowing through in hearts. Surprises can freak you out sometimes, in this case it was a happy one ! Lots of love to all my well wishers and fans out there for the continues love and support and for all the lovely wishes. Your love is what makes this all worth it . I mean that! #happybirthday #family #gratitude #actorlife #love #fandom.”

This year's birthday was marked by another emotional family moment, as Sussanne's heartfelt message beautifully celebrated her bond with Zayed while honouring the loving memory of their mother.

Also Read : Ektaa Kapoor joins Sussanne Khan’s Ekatra Jewels as investor and partner: “It’s about celebrating self-expression”

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