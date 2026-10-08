Throwback: Nana Patekar on never joining politics, “If someone from my party eats cow dung, I will have to say in front of the media that it was shrikhand”

The film industry and the audience at large woke up today with the terrible news of the passing away of veteran actor Nana Patekar due to a sudden heart attack. Apart from giving some memorable performances, the late artiste was also known for speaking his mind during interviews. During one such group interview in 2015 for Trade Guide magazine before the release of his film Ab Tak Chhappan 2, involving this writer, Nana spoke on a lot of things openly.

Throwback: Nana Patekar on never joining politics, “If someone from my party eats cow dung, I will have to say in front of the media that it was shrikhand”

Nana was known for sharing his views on matters related to politics. Hence, he was asked whether he would join politics ever. He was quick to say, “No, what is the need? Acting in films and commenting on issues is like active politics as cinema is such a great medium. In proper politics, I won’t be allowed to say what I feel. I will have to stay inside the fixed parameters of the party, which I can’t do. If I say something nasty to the party chief, he will throw me out.”

Sharing a funny example, he said, “Suppose, someone from my party eats cow dung or does something wrong, then I will have to say in front of the media that it wasn’t cow dung, it was Shrikhand (laughs). I personally feel an actor should never contest elections.”

As Nana is known for speaking his mind, he was asked if he gets into trouble for the same. He said, “They are fools who think after speaking. The wise think before speaking. I always know what I am speaking.”

Elaborating on the same, Nana added, “Balasaheb Thackeray was like my father. Once when I didn’t like a statement of his, I told him clearly that this isn’t right. People felt I would be beaten up. But nothing happened. The purpose and intention behind your statement should be clear. Whether it is BJP, Congress or Shiv Sena, it is your duty to work for the people as they are the ones who chose you. If you fight among yourselves, what is the use? Power is not your property. Still if you continue doing this, people won’t choose you next time over.”

Also Read: When Nana Patekar admitted that he “unofficially” directs his films: “It’s just that my name doesn’t appear in the credits”; veteran also expressed his dislike for The Kapil Sharma Show

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