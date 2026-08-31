Subhash Ghai recalls fallout with Salman Khan before Yuvvraaj; says, “Salman was high, we had a scuffle, then his father scolded him”

Subhash Ghai has opened up about his past fallout with Salman Khan and revealed how the actor’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, intervened after the two had a scuffle. Ghai recalled the incident while discussing his collaboration with Salman in the 2008 film Yuvvraaj.

Subhash Ghai recalls fallout with Salman Khan before Yuvvraaj; says, “Salman was high, we had a scuffle, then his father scolded him”

According to Ghai, his professional association with Salman came after an unpleasant incident at a party. The filmmaker said that Salman was under the influence of alcohol during the gathering when an argument broke out between them. The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, but the matter was eventually resolved after Salim Khan stepped in.

“Before the film, we had a fight. Hatha paai hui (we had a scuffle). Then his father scolded him,” Ghai recalled in a recent interview with Times Now.

Explaining the circumstances, Ghai said, “We were at a party. Salman was high. He was saying something wrong when I told him, ‘Don’t say that.’ He had some issue with me. He asked me, ‘Why did you do this or that?’ I said it is my decision as a director. He started abusing [me], I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there.”

Ghai revealed that Salim Khan contacted him the following morning and told him that he had reprimanded his son. He then sent Salman to the filmmaker’s home to apologise.

“The very next morning, Salim saheb called me and told me that Salman told all of these things to his mother. He said, ‘I have scolded him.’ He sent Salman to my house to apologise to me. And he came. He politely apologised, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much. I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together,” Ghai recalled.

Their reconciliation eventually led to Yuvvraaj, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. However, the 2008 film did not perform strongly at the box office.

Ghai has also spoken positively about Salman’s personality in the past, saying, “Salman Khan never gets nervous no matter what. No matter the number of crises and problems in his life, he might become sad, but never nervous.”

The filmmaker further recalled Salman’s decision to stay away from media interviews during Yuvvraaj promotions. Salman had explained, “If you are saying, I will do it, but I usually don’t because media interviews expect us to be politically correct. And if I end up uttering something incorrect about the film, people or myself, it will become a huge controversy. I am happy alone and I like to stay away from the media.

Also Read : 40 Years Of Karma: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s lasting legacy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.