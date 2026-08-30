The singer and actor has also contributed Rs.12 lakhs towards Assam flood rehabilitation earlier this month.

Guru Randhawa marked his birthday with a humanitarian gesture, announcing a personal contribution of Rs.5 lakhs towards the ongoing Nepal flood relief efforts. The singer and actor has chosen to use the occasion to draw attention to the situation faced by flood-affected families, with his contribution being directed towards rescue operations, medical supplies and emergency food distribution.

Guru Randhawa donates Rs.5 lakhs to Nepal flood relief on birthday, becomes first Punjabi artist to support rescue efforts

According to the information shared, Randhawa is supporting the relief work through the Hemkunt Foundation, which will use the contribution towards on-ground assistance for those affected by the floods. The initiative comes as the singer marks another year, with the birthday gesture placing the focus on humanitarian aid rather than celebrations.

The Nepal contribution follows Randhawa’s recent support for flood-affected communities in Assam. Earlier this month, he committed Rs.12 lakhs towards rehabilitation efforts in the state. His contribution involved a partnership with the Hello Life Foundation to provide essential supplies, while he also collaborated with the Sikh Aid Foundation on the construction of 35 permanent flood-resistant houses and 100 bicycles for displaced families.

Randhawa’s latest initiative adds to his recent involvement in relief efforts across different regions. By extending his support to Nepal, he has also become the first Punjabi artist, according to the information shared, to contribute financially towards the ongoing Nepal flood relief operations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@harteerathsingh)



Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa continues to remain active in the Indian music industry. Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, the singer has built a career around Punjabi and Hindi pop music, with songs including Lagdi, Suit Suit, Qatal, Azul, Sirra, Naach Meri Rani, Patola and High Rated Gabru.

Over his 13-year career, Randhawa has also collaborated with international artistes including Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana and The Chainsmokers, expanding his presence beyond the Indian music market. He has performed across more than 15 countries and has recorded over 40 global chart appearances, according to the information provided.

Randhawa has also been credited as the first Indian artist to cross 14 billion views on YouTube, while continuing to feature among the most-streamed Punjabi artists globally.

With his latest birthday initiative, Guru Randhawa has once again used his public platform to support disaster relief, following his recent contribution towards flood rehabilitation in Assam.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa supports Nora Fatehi after podcast comments: “So many young kids are inspired from you on a daily basis”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.