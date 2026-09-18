Sonu Sood, known for consistently using his platform to spotlight social causes, has once again struck a chord online, this time with a witty take on the frenzy surrounding the latest iPhone launch. Taking to social media, the actor shared photographs of massive queues forming outside Apple stores as buyers lined up to get their hands on the new device.

Sonu Sood takes a dig at iPhone frenzy; says “Real upgrade is a better society”

Rather than commenting on the phone itself, Sonu used the moment to nudge his followers towards a larger conversation about priorities and societal responsibility. Sharing the images on Twitter (now X), the actor wrote, "New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it's time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users, many of whom resonated with the sentiment behind the light-hearted yet pointed message. While not explicitly criticising consumer culture, Sonu's post seemed to encourage his audience to look beyond materialistic upgrades and consider contributing to causes that matter.

Following the post, several users flooded the comments section in support of the actor, agreeing with his perspective and echoing his call to prioritise meaningful change over material upgrades. Many praised him for using his massive following to highlight a thought-provoking idea, with several pointing out that his message struck a chord precisely because it came at a time when consumer culture around gadget launches tends to dominate online conversations. The wave of support further amplified the reach of his original post, with the underlying idea of building a better future finding resonance among a large section of social media users.

New phone, new EMI… same old bills! 😂 Maybe it’s time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WBVDzGrbaV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2026



This isn't the first time Sonu Sood has used his voice to highlight issues beyond entertainment. The actor has built a reputation over the years as one of the industry's most visible philanthropic figures, stepping up during moments of crisis to support citizens in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was widely credited for helping thousands of migrant workers return home safely, arranging transport, food and shelter at a time when the country was grappling with the crisis. He has also extended support during natural calamities, including floods, offering relief and rehabilitation assistance to affected communities.

Given this track record, Sonu's latest post has been seen by many as consistent with his long-standing image, someone who uses moments of mass public attention, even something as routine as a phone launch, to steer the conversation towards empathy and social good.

As of now, the actor has not elaborated further on the post, letting the message, and the overwhelming support it received, speak for itself.

Also Read: Sonu Sood reaches Nepal with relief supplies for flood victims: ‘We just want to be with the people and will try to bring their lives back”

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