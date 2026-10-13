Mohanlal has shared his reaction to Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam The Conclusion, praising the film for bringing the much-loved Hindi thriller franchise to what he described as a befitting end. The Malayalam superstar, who played Georgekutty in the original Drishyam films, took to social media to share his appreciation for the third instalment of the Hindi franchise, which arrived in theatres on October 2.

Mohanlal reviews Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion; Star Studios thanks him

In a video message, Mohanlal revealed that he had watched the film and congratulated the team for their work on the concluding chapter. He said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion. And I am truly impressed with the way they have brough t this much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast & crew on a job so well done.”

Star Studios, the production banner associated with the film, reshared Mohanlal’s video on its official social media handles and thanked the actor for his appreciation. The note read, “Thank you so much for your kind appreciation, Mohanlal Sir ????#Lalettan @mohanlal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Studio18 (@starstudio18)



The Drishyam franchise originated in Malayalam cinema with the 2013 film directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty. Its success led to remakes in several Indian languages, including Hindi, where Ajay Devgn took on the role of Vijay Salgaonkar. The Hindi adaptations went on to establish a strong following of their own, with audiences drawn to the franchise’s suspense-driven storytelling and its central family drama.

However, the Hindi third instalment takes a different route from its Malayalam counterpart. While the original Malayalam franchise continued its story with a third film earlier this year, the Hindi version was conceived as a definitive conclusion. Directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion brings Vijay Salgaonkar’s battle to protect his family to a close rather than following the narrative direction of the Malayalam film.

The Hindi film opened in theatres over the Gandhi Jayanti festive period and benefited from the franchise’s established audience, positive word-of-mouth and sustained theatrical interest. Its run further reinforced the popularity of the suspense-thriller series among Hindi film audiences.

Mohanlal’s appreciation adds a notable endorsement from the actor who first brought the character of Georgekutty to life, acknowledging the Hindi team’s decision to give Vijay Salgaonkar’s story its own ending.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 65 cr in second weekend, retains 37% of opening weekend business

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.