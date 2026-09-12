Sonu Nigam sells BKC office space for Rs 18 crores, bought it for Rs 14.30 crores in 2023

Sonu Nigam has sold a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 18 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The singer had purchased the 3,082 sq ft commercial unit in November 2023 for Rs 14.30 crores. The latest transaction gives him a difference of Rs 3.70 crores over the purchase price, before accounting for applicable transaction-related costs.

Sonu Nigam sells BKC office space for Rs 18 crores, bought it for Rs 14.30 crores in 2023

The property is located on the ground floor of Trade Centre, opposite the MTNL Building in BKC, Bandra East. According to the registration documents, the sale was completed on September 4, 2026, with SAA Estate LLP named as the purchaser and Sonu Nigam as the seller.

The commercial space has a carpet area of 3,082 sq ft and was sold for a consideration of Rs 18 crores. The transaction also involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.08 crores. Two car parking spaces were included as part of the deal.

Based on the recorded carpet area and consideration value, the transaction works out to approximately Rs 58,404 per sq ft. The sale comes as BKC continues to remain one of Mumbai’s prominent commercial hubs, with offices of corporate companies, financial institutions and professional services firms located in the area.

Kailash Kher Also Sold Office Space In The Same Building

Interestingly, singer Kailash Kher also recently sold a commercial property in the same Trade Centre building. According to property registration details accessed by CRE Matrix, Kher sold his 2,619 sq ft office space for Rs 10.75 crores. He had purchased the unit in November 2025 for Rs 10.50 crores.

The transaction, registered on September 9, 2026, involved Lakewater Retail Private Limited as the purchaser. The office is situated on the seventh floor of Trade Centre and includes one car parking space.

Kher’s sale price represents an increase of Rs 25 lakhs over his purchase price in less than a year. The appreciation works out to around 2.4%, before accounting for transaction-related expenses, stamp duty, registration charges, taxes and other costs. A stamp duty of Rs 64.50 lakhs was paid for the transaction.

Trade Centre is a 10-storey commercial building developed by Wadhwa Constructions. The project received partial occupancy certificates in 2008 for different sections of the building.

BKC remains among the country’s most expensive commercial districts and has also attracted investments from several Bollywood personalities. The area continues to be a major business and commercial centre in Mumbai.

Also Read : Sonu Nigam brings ‘The Revolution Tour 2026’ to North America, celebrating 30 years of his musical journey

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