Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a glimpse of a warm mother-daughter moment with her daughter Malti Marie, giving fans a look at their matching outfits. The actor took to social media to post a picture in which she can be seen lovingly embracing Malti, who wrapped her arms around her mother.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls daughter Malti Marie her ‘Minnie Me’ in adorable matching outfit post

In the picture, Priyanka and Malti were dressed in identical white outfits featuring a red cherry print. The coordinated look added to the personal nature of the photograph, with the actor calling her daughter her “Minnie me.” Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Me and my Minnie me.. home is where the heart is..”

The post comes at a time when Priyanka has been balancing her personal life with several professional commitments across international locations. She recently travelled to Paris for a brand-related commitment, where she also shared the spotlight with Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence. Their candid interactions at the event also drew attention on social media.

Despite her busy schedule, Priyanka has continued to share occasional glimpses of her life with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter. She has previously spoken about Malti’s food preferences, revealing that while her daughter likes trying different cuisines, she often ends up eating the same food as her parents, including Indian dishes and Korean barbecue.

Malti Marie was born to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Her name combines the first names of the couple’s mothers. Priyanka has also spoken about the happiness and joy Malti has brought into their lives.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently balancing commitments between India and the US. She is also working on her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka and marks her return to Indian cinema after several years. The project has been one of her key professional commitments as she continues to work across both Indian and international projects.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks on the “magic” of the unknown in new Bentley campaign BTS

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