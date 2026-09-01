Mandana Karimi opens up about 6 years of cyberbullying and stalking; says, “This is harassment, and I will no longer remain silent”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi has opened up about an alleged cyberbullying and stalking ordeal that she claims has continued for more than six years. The actress spoke about the issue on social media on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, and alleged that the person behind the harassment has also targeted people from her professional circle.

Mandana Karimi opens up about 6 years of cyberbullying and stalking; says, “This is harassment, and I will no longer remain silent”

Mandana claimed that the alleged stalker contacted her producers and co-stars with defamatory messages and even asked them for money. She shared screenshots of some of the alleged emails and urged anyone receiving such messages to avoid engaging with the sender.

Mandana Karimi on cyberbullying and stalking

In a series of videos shared on Instagram, Mandana alleged that the incidents began after her separation from businessman Gaurav Gupta and continued even after she moved from India to Dubai.

Sharing her frustration, Mandana said, “I am on a holiday, and it has happened again. I have had a cyberbullying case and a stalker for over 6 years since I got separated. An account messaged my producer and co-stars to make them aware of me and also asked them for money. It’s still happening. I don’t understand who hates me so much and wants me to have no work, money, or friends.”

The actress further claimed that she had earlier hired someone to look into the matter. According to Mandana, she was informed that a professional hacker had allegedly been paid to monitor her social media activity. She also alleged that people close to her had received emails from a fake account.

In a detailed caption accompanying her videos, Mandana said she had been dealing with cyberbullying, harassment and stalking for years. She alleged that the unknown person closely monitors her life and sends malicious emails to people she works with or associates with, despite her relocation to Dubai.

Mandana also claimed that she had previously filed multiple cybercrime complaints and has now decided to speak publicly about the matter while sharing what she described as evidence.

She wrote, “Enough is enough. For years, I have faced ongoing cyberbullying, harassment, and stalking from an unknown person who closely monitors my life and sends malicious emails to people I post or associate with—even after I moved from India to Dubai. I have previously filed multiple cybercrime complaints, and I am now speaking publicly and sharing the evidence.”

She further urged recipients of such emails not to send money or believe their contents. “If you receive any email concerning me, please do not engage, send money, or believe its contents. Save it, take screenshots, and forward it to me. This is harassment, and I will no longer remain silent,” she added.

Mandana Karimi’s marriage

Mandana was previously married to Mumbai-based businessman Gaurav Gupta. The couple reportedly dated for around two years before getting engaged in July 2016. They tied the knot in a civil ceremony and later had a traditional Hindu wedding in March 2017.

Following her marriage, Mandana reportedly filed a domestic violence case against her husband and his family, which she later withdrew. The couple separated and their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Mandana has now alleged that the cyberbullying and stalking began around the time of their separation and has continued over the years.

Also Read : Mandana Karimi opens up about leaving India: “There is gratitude, nostalgia, sadness, and uncertainty”

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