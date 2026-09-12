Soha Ali Khan has once again used social media to highlight the difficulties of navigating Mumbai’s roads and sidewalks. The actor, who is known for maintaining a regular fitness routine, recently shared a light-hearted video explaining why completing her daily target of 10,000 steps is not always as easy as it sounds.

Soha Ali Khan shares why she keeps missing her 10k steps goal: “After 2,467 obstacles, I give up”

In the video shared on Thursday, Soha can be seen stepping out with the intention of finishing her daily walking goal. However, her attempt soon turns into a series of unexpected obstacles. As she makes her way along the road, she comes across animal poop on the sidewalk, a broken manhole cover, roadwork, a large crane and a man sleeping on the pavement. She also appears to point out situations where pedestrians may have to wait or carefully navigate the area to avoid accidents.

After encountering several such hurdles, Soha eventually decides to abandon her walking plan and try again the following day. Sharing the clip on social media, she wrote, “I really try to get in my 10k steps every day but after 2,467 obstacles, I give up.”

While the post was presented with humour, it also drew attention to the everyday challenges faced by pedestrians in the city. This is not the first time Soha has spoken about the condition of Mumbai’s roads and public spaces.

Earlier in February, the Rang De Basanti actor had shared a video showing a damaged sidewalk near her neighbourhood. She pointed out the potential danger posed by the broken section, especially for pedestrians who could accidentally fall into it. Along with the video, she wrote, "Just a relaxing evening stroll navigating sidewalks that collapse into death traps."

Before that, Soha had also raised concerns about ongoing road construction in Mumbai’s Bandra area. She shared a picture showing her daughter Inaaya carefully standing on a muddy and damaged stretch of road surrounded by barricades, debris and construction material.

Through her social media posts, Soha has repeatedly highlighted pedestrian safety and the difficulties caused by damaged sidewalks and ongoing roadwork in Mumbai.

Also Read : Soha Ali Khan reveals why she considered hiding her ‘The Art of Seduction’ And ‘Speak Easy’ books from daughter: “She’s eight and she can read now, she might ask questions”

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