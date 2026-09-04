Soha Ali Khan reveals why she considered hiding her ‘The Art of Seduction’ And ‘Speak Easy’ books from daughter: “She’s eight and she can read now, she might ask questions”

Soha Ali Khan continues to bring conversations around personal and social issues to the forefront through her show All About Her. In the latest episode, she discusses topics including sexual pleasure, intimacy, desire and the changing conversations around women’s sexuality.

Soha Ali Khan reveals why she considered hiding her ‘The Art of Seduction’ And ‘Speak Easy’ books from daughter: “She’s eight and she can read now, she might ask questions”

The episode features author, researcher and storyteller Dr Seema Anand, known for her work on sexuality, relationships and ancient Indian traditions, along with author, content creator and sexual wellness advocate Leeza Mangaldas. The discussion focuses on helping women understand their desires, approach intimacy without shame and have more open conversations around sexuality.

During the conversation, the discussion also touched upon the appropriate age for introducing children to conversations around sexuality. Sharing a personal parenting experience, Soha spoke about her eight-year-old daughter and how she became mindful of the material around her at home.

Soha said, “These books [The Art of Seduction and Speak Easy] have been on my dining table as well over the past couple of weeks, and my daughter’s eight and she can read now. And I thought, oh, should I… because also she was going through my cue cards the other day and, you know, I said maybe I should take away the ones that are related to this podcast because she might ask questions. And I thought, okay, let me just… and luckily, she went through the Kiran Bedi ones and she didn’t go through these ones, so she was asking other questions.”

The episode also explores the emotional aspects of divorce and separation, including healing, rebuilding one’s identity and navigating co-parenting. Through personal experiences and expert perspectives, All About Her aims to create an open space for conversations around subjects that can often be difficult to discuss.

The latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s All About Her will be available this Friday on YouTube.

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