Rohit Roy, who rose to prominence with the 1990s Doordarshan series Swabhimaan, has opened up about the perceived divide between television and films. Despite having spent a major part of his career on television, the actor said he feels there are differences in the way actors from the two mediums conduct themselves and appear in public. During a recent conversation, he went on to describe television as a “dustbin medium” and also spoke about the perceived longevity of films.

Rohit Roy calls television “dustbin medium”; also says, “There is a certain amount of style, class in film actors”

Speaking on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit was asked about the “caste system” that exists within the entertainment industry, where television actors are sometimes viewed as being below their film counterparts. The actor said that one of the differences he observes is in the way film stars carry themselves during public appearances.

“You see any public appearance of a film actor, you see the carriage with which he or she comes out, especially if they are a star. Of course, everyone puts on a front. We have to put on a front. But their front is graceful, dignified, stylish, cool… There is a certain amount of style, class,” he said.

Rohit then compared this with gatherings involving television actors and suggested that their conduct can sometimes be noticeably different. “You see another gathering with lots of TV actors. Look at the way they behave, you will get your answer yourself," he said.

The actor also stressed the importance of maintaining a certain level of dignity when appearing in public, particularly in front of the paparazzi. “You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace, dignity. You can’t do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paparazzi is there,” he said.

Rohit further discussed the difference he perceives in the fashion choices of actors from the two industries. While acknowledging that film stars also wear revealing outfits, he argued that he sees a difference in how such clothing is styled.

“Look at the kind of clothing. It’s not like film stars don’t wear revealing clothes but there is a certain style to it. I don’t know the name of this particular lady who is rampant all over social media but she hardly wears anything. So why are you… You are going to treat them badly,” he said.

Rohit also went onto say, “Cinema is cinema. It is for posterity. Television is a dustbin medium,” he said.

Through his comments, Rohit addressed the continuing comparison between television and cinema while reflecting on how actors from both mediums are perceived and conduct themselves in public.

Also Read : Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy; watch

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