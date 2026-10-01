Ayushmann Khurrana and Sobhita Dhulipala have been named the new brand ambassadors for Titan Skinn. The fragrance brand has also launched a new campaign titled ‘Make Every Moment Special’, which focuses on making fragrance part of everyday routines rather than reserving it for special occasions.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sobhita Dhulipala become brand ambassadors of Titan Skinn

The campaign features Khurrana and Dhulipala in separate everyday moments before bringing their stories together under a star-filled night sky. As they get ready, fragrance becomes part of their preparation, highlighting the campaign’s central idea that even ordinary moments can feel different depending on how people experience them.

Ayushmann Khurrana on fragrance as a personal detail

Speaking about his association with Titan Skinn, Ayushmann Khurrana said that getting ready is not only about clothing, with smaller choices also contributing to an overall look. “Getting ready is often about more than just what you wear. I think the smaller choices are what really bring a look together, and fragrance is one of those details that can say a lot about you without you having to say anything. It becomes almost like a finishing touch to your personality,” he said.

The actor added that the campaign’s focus on feeling good in everyday moments is what appealed to him. “That’s what I find interesting about fragrance, and why the idea of Feel Your Best really resonates with me. It celebrates something that makes you feel good, even in the simplest moments. I’m delighted to be part of this journey with Skinn,” he added.

Sobhita Dhulipala talks about the new association

Sobhita Dhulipala also spoke about joining Titan Skinn as a brand ambassador. She described fragrance as a personal choice and said the campaign explores how something subtle can influence how people experience their surroundings. “I am thrilled to represent a terrific brand like Titan Skinn. Fragrance is a personal pleasure, so the idea that something as subtle as fragrance can make you Feel Your Best and, in turn, influence how you experience the world around you, is what makes our first campaign together a great kickoff,” Dhulipala said.

Titan Skinn on the new campaign

Manish Gupta, CEO, Fragrance and Fashion Accessories, Titan, said the fragrance category has changed as consumers increasingly view perfumes as a way to influence their mood and express themselves.

“At Skinn, we believe fragrance can be a simple yet powerful ritual, one that can shift your mood. Ayushmann and Sobhita embody this belief in their own distinct ways, and we are very happy to have them on board with us,” he said.

The campaign has been created around the idea that people often save certain things, including perfumes, clothes and accessories, for occasions they consider special. According to Sindhu Sharma, North Creative Director at Enormous, the campaign aims to question that habit and encourage people to bring the same sense of effort to their everyday lives.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Mr. ORIGINAL is Bollywood’s most bankable brand after delivering MHCU’s biggest origin film with Thamma!

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