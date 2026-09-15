The film is scheduled to release theatrically in India on September 25, 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Ahead of the trailer launch, the actor visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Tuesday to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was accompanied by the film’s producer, Ektaa R Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with Ektaa R Kapoor ahead of The Vvaan trailer launch

For the visit, Sidharth wore a cream and red ombre kurta with cream trousers, while Ektaa was dressed in a red salwar suit. Photos and videos of the actor and producer arriving at the pandal surfaced on social media.

Sidharth was seen walking barefoot as he made his way into the pandal with Ektaa. The duo offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the film’s trailer release. In visuals from their visit, they could be seen bowing before the idol as part of their prayers.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest features Sidharth and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The cast also includes Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Durgesh Kumar, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

Earlier, the makers launched a comic book titled ‘The Legend of Vvaan’ as part of the film’s promotional campaign. The comic introduces audiences to the world of the upcoming thriller.

Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari, while Tamannaah was recently featured in the Prime Video show Do You Wanna Partner.

Also Read : Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turn retro in new AI photo; fans compare them to Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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