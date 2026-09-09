Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turn retro in new AI photo; fans compare them to Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have joined the latest social media trend that uses artificial intelligence to reimagine celebrities in different eras. Kiara recently shared an AI-generated picture featuring herself and her husband as an 80s Bollywood couple, giving fans a glimpse of how the two might have looked during the decade known for its distinctive fashion and cinematic style.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turn retro in new AI photo; fans compare them to Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

The actress shared the picture on Instagram on Wednesday. The retro-themed image features Sidharth in a classic double-denim outfit paired with dark aviator sunglasses. Kiara, meanwhile, can be seen wearing a vibrant pink dress with puffed sleeves, along with oversized hoop earrings and bangles. The styling gives the couple a distinctly vintage Bollywood appearance.

Adding to the mood of the post, Kiara used the romantic track ‘Samjho Na’ from Sidharth's upcoming film, The Vvaan. The combination of the AI-generated visuals, retro styling and the song quickly grabbed attention from social media users.

Fans were quick to react to the couple's transformation. One comment read, “What a model of a couple.” Another fan wrote, “Them in their retro era.” A third social media user compared the pair with one of Bollywood's popular on-screen pairings, writing, “They look like Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.”

Kiara and Sidharth have remained one of Bollywood's much-followed celebrity couples since their relationship became a topic of public interest. The two reportedly grew close while working together on Shershaah in 2021. Although they largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, their chemistry during the film's promotions led to widespread dating rumours.

After years of speculation, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer in February 2023. They later celebrated their wedding with family and friends in Delhi and Mumbai. Since then, they have mostly maintained a private approach to their personal lives while occasionally sharing moments with their fans. In 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which also starred Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is gearing up for the release of The Vvaan. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy thriller also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is scheduled to release on September 25.

Also Read : Toxic OTT Rights: Streaming platforms in discussions, but deal figures are pure speculation

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