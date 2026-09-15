Prime Video’s period drama The Revolutionaries has been receiving attention from audiences and critics for presenting a lesser-explored chapter of India’s freedom struggle. The series focuses on revolutionaries who played a role in the independence movement and has been noted for its performances, production scale, action sequences and period setting.

Salman Khan praises The Revolutionaries; Bhuvan Bam says, “His support and validation is something I’ll always cherish”

The show recently received support from Salman Khan, who met director Nikkhil Advani and actor Bhuvan Bam and shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. His post added to the conversations surrounding the series, with Bam responding to the superstar’s gesture on social media.

Reacting to Salman Khan’s support, Bhuvan Bam expressed his gratitude and wrote, “Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi.”

Bam also spoke about the response to the series and said, “The love and adulation that The Revolutionaries has received has been truly overwhelming. Fans from different parts of the globe have flooded our comments and DMs showering praise on the show and it just motivates us to do better. Now with Salman sir too giving his thumbs up to The Revolutionaries, we couldn't have been happier. It is truly a high point in my career to have met him and listened to his thoughts about the show. To have his support and validation is something I'll always cherish and it means the world to us. I am grateful for everything the show has brought to each of us and want to again say a huge Thank you to Salman sir for his kind words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Inspired by true events, The Revolutionaries is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. The series has been created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The Revolutionaries is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

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