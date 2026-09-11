Sharat Saxena has undergone a six-hour spine surgery at the age of 76 and has shared an update about his recovery with fans on social media. The actor appeared to be in good spirits following the procedure and used his trademark sense of humour while documenting the experience.

Sharat Saxena shares health update after 6-hour spine surgery: “No more walking with the stic”

Sharat took to Instagram on Friday and posted a montage of pictures from before and after his surgery. The first image showed the actor lying on a hospital bed and looking at the camera, with the words, “Surgery done.” The pictures that followed featured Sharat leaving the hospital with his family and later celebrating the successful procedure with them.

Despite undergoing a lengthy surgery, Sharat appeared upbeat in the photos. In one of the slides, he was seen holding a glass as he joked about his plans following the procedure. He wrote, “Party today, gym tomorrow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

The actor also expressed relief about being able to move past some of the difficulties he had been facing because of his spine condition. Following his lumbar spine surgery, he indicated that he would no longer need to rely on soup and also made a confident statement about his mobility, saying, “No more walking with the stick.”

Sharing the montage on Instagram, Sharat captioned the post, “6 hour spine surgery- done CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN.” Before undergoing the procedure, the actor had also shared a picture of himself getting an MRI of his spine. At the time, he wrote, “Standing mri before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital.”

Sharat Saxena has been part of the Indian film industry for more than five decades. He began his career with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Benaam and has gone on to appear in more than 250 films across Hindi and other Indian languages. Over the years, he has featured in films including Mr. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Phir Hera Pheri, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Known for his muscular physique and fitness, Sharat has frequently been cast in action-oriented and negative roles. In an earlier interaction with Rediff, he recalled how his physical appearance influenced the kind of roles he received. He said, “I came to Bombay. I started going to various offices, trying to find work. Slowly and surely, I got small roles in films. Because I was a muscular person, I used to get work as an action character. I used to do a lot of fights. I used to get beaten up by the heroes. In Kaala Patthar, I was in the introduction sequence for three heroes (Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha). Every hero would come, beat me up, establish himself as the hero and carry on with the film. I was a punching bag of the film, and that was the story of my life for the first 35 years of my career.”

Also Read : Sharat Saxena shares standing MRI pictures ahead of lumbar spine surgery

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