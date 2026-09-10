Veteran actor Sharat Saxena, known for his memorable villainous and supporting roles in Hindi cinema, has shared pictures from an MRI session ahead of his upcoming surgery. The actor, who was recently seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, posted four pictures from the MRI room on social media, prompting fans and well-wishers to express concern and wish him a speedy recovery.

Sharat Saxena shares standing MRI pictures ahead of lumbar spine surgery

Saxena shared the pictures shortly before undergoing surgery. The photographs show the actor undergoing an MRI while standing, with visible discomfort on his face.

Sharat Saxena undergoes MRI while standing

Sharing the pictures, Sharat Saxena revealed that the MRI was conducted ahead of his lumbar spine surgery. He wrote in the caption, “Standing mri before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital.”

Following his post, several fans and well-wishers took to the comments section to wish the veteran actor well and pray for his recovery. Saxena also responded to the messages and thanked everyone for their support. He wrote, “Thank you all for the good wishes. I hope I will be able to walk properly and work again. Thank you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

Sharat Saxena’s film career

Sharat Saxena has been part of the Hindi film industry for several decades. After completing an engineering degree, he reportedly chose acting instead of pursuing a conventional career. Convincing his father to support his decision was initially difficult, but his family eventually accepted his choice.

Over the course of his career, Saxena has reportedly worked in more than 250 films across Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil cinema. He appeared as Daga, one of Mogambo’s associates, in the 1987 film Mr. India.

He has also taken on a variety of roles, including comic characters and father figures. In Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father. He was also seen as Tota Seth in the Hera Pheri franchise, adding a comic element to the film. His other notable films include Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Soldier and Baghban.

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