The megastar opened up about his long-standing desire to learn music and revealed that he has kept musical instruments at home in the hope of learning someday.

Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about an unfulfilled passion from his life during an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The veteran actor spoke about his desire to learn music and expressed his regret over never having pursued it, offering viewers a rare glimpse into a more personal side of his life.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his unfulfilled passion on KBC 18: “I still regret not learning music”

The conversation took place when contestant Kritagya Nayyar, who is also a content creator, requested Amitabh Bachchan to participate in a fun game of ‘This or That’. Introducing his request, Kritagya said, “Sir, meri ek request hai. Maine bataya tha ki main content banata hoon. Sir, aapse bada content creator koi bhi nahi hain iss country mein.” (Sir, I have a request. I had told you that I make content. Sir, there is no bigger content creator than you in this country)

Amitabh Bachchan responded with his characteristic humour, asking, “Sir, kisne kaha aapko ye?” (Sir, who told you this?) Kritagya then spoke about the actor’s contribution to cinema and the country before explaining that he wanted to play the game to create a reel and gain a few followers.

During the interaction, Kritagya asked Amitabh Bachchan whether he would prefer to relive a day from his past or experience a day that he has never lived but always wanted to. The actor replied, “Sir sahi mamle mai hamare jeevan mai itne ghatneye hue hai ke pata nahi konsa ho, aur dusra part na jeeya ho. (Sir, truly, so many incidents have happened in our life that we do not know which one it would be, and the second part, one that has not been lived)

He then revealed that learning music has been one of his long-standing wishes. Amitabh Bachchan said, “Sir sangeet hamne nahi sikha hai aur uske bahut khwaahish the. Ye log jo baja bajate hai, sitar hai, peti hai, gayeke jo hote hai vo bahot humko dhukh hota hai kyunki ke hum jab sunte hai kehte hai itna badhiya kaise gaa le, ye sab hota hai, ye hamne kabhi sikha nahi. Ghar mai sir jitne yantra hone chahiye sangeet sikhne ke liye voh sab ikkhatha kar ke rakha hua hai. Uske upar phool mala hum chadhate hai ke ek din ayega jab hum kuch sikhenge. Ab 84 varsh ho gaye hain, kuch nahi aaya hamein, tho iss baat ka humko bahut dukh hai.” (Sir, we have not learnt music and we had a great desire for it. These people who play instruments, there is the sitar, there is the peti, those who are singers, it makes us very sad because when we hear them, we say how can one sing so beautifully, all this happens, we have never learnt this. At home, sir, all the instruments that should be there to learn music have been collected and kept. On top of them, we put a flower garland, that one day will come when we will learn something. Now 84 years have passed, nothing has come to us, so we are very sad about this.)

The revelation comes as a candid admission from the 84-year-old actor, who has spent decades at the forefront of Indian cinema. While Amitabh Bachchan has explored several creative avenues throughout his career, his comments on Kaun Banega Crorepati revealed that learning music remains one passion he has never been able to fulfil.

What began as Kritagya Nayyar’s attempt to get Amitabh Bachchan to participate in a social media-friendly game consequently turned into a more personal conversation. The megastar’s admiration for musicians and singers, along with his regret at never learning music himself, offered a different perspective on the legendary actor.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: Saif Ali Khan recalls feeling “nervous” while working with Amitabh Bachchan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.