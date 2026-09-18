Shalini Pandey shared a heartfelt birthday note for veteran actress Shabana Azmi, giving a glimpse into the bond the two share. Taking to her Instagram Story, Shalini posted a picture with Shabana and described her as the “coolest person,” while expressing gratitude for having someone she can speak to about “anything and every thing,” have fun with and continue to look up to.

Shalini Pandey pens heartfelt birthday note for Shabana Azmi: “You’re sunshine”

Sharing her birthday wishes, Shalini wrote, “Happiest birthday to the coolest person! Someone I can talk to about anything and every thing, have the most fun with, and look up to endlessly. So grateful for your beautiful, curious, childlike spirit. You’re sunshine. Forever and ever in love with you.”

Through the note, Shalini expressed her admiration for Shabana not only as an accomplished actress but also as someone she shares a personal connection with. Her words highlighted the affection and warmth between the two actresses.

Shalini and Shabana have also worked together in Dabba Cartel, bringing together performers from different generations. Shabana, who has had a long career in Indian cinema, shares the screen with Shalini, who belongs to a younger generation of actors. Their association in the series has also given audiences an opportunity to see the two actresses together.

However, Shalini’s birthday message focused more on their personal equation than their professional association. Her note reflected the fondness and admiration she has for Shabana, whom she described as someone she can have conversations with, enjoy time with and continue to admire.

From their collaboration in Dabba Cartel to Shalini’s personal birthday tribute, the message offered a glimpse into the warm equation shared by the two actresses.

Also Read : Shalini Pandey reacts to fake AI-generated video: “It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way”

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