The actress condemned the circulation of the fabricated clip and urged people not to share, download or engage with it.

Shalini Pandey has become the latest celebrity to speak out against the misuse of artificial intelligence after a fake AI-generated video featuring her was circulated online. The actress addressed the incident on social media, clarifying that the video does not feature her and urging fans and followers to refrain from sharing or forwarding the fabricated content.

Shalini Pandey reacts to fake AI-generated video: “It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way”

The video, which reportedly showed an edited depiction of the actress, began circulating online, prompting questions among social media users about its authenticity. Shalini has now confirmed that the clip is entirely fabricated and condemned the misuse of technology to create misleading and potentially harmful content involving individuals.

Sharing a statement about the incident, Shalini Pandey wrote, “I want to address a fake, Al-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online.” The actress further clarified that the video does not depict her and spoke about the impact of such misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly when women are targeted. She wrote, “The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)



Shalini also stressed that such incidents should not be treated as normal or acceptable in the digital space. Condemning the misuse of AI, she said, “I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised.” The actress also made a direct appeal to people who may come across the video online. Instead of engaging with or helping amplify the content, she urged users to report it and prevent its further circulation.

“If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!” she concluded.

The incident highlights growing concerns around the misuse of AI to create fabricated images and videos of public figures. Female celebrities in particular have previously faced similar instances involving manipulated or AI-generated content, with several taking steps to protect their identity, image and personality rights.

With artificial intelligence tools becoming increasingly accessible, such incidents have also raised questions around consent, privacy and the need for greater awareness about digitally manipulated content. Shalini Pandey’s appeal to report rather than circulate the video comes amid these broader concerns over the impact of AI-generated misinformation and abuse.

For now, the actress has clearly stated that the circulating video is fake and has urged social media users to act responsibly by not contributing to its reach.

Also Read: 9 Years of Arjun Reddy: Shalini Pandey recalls, “My first film. A piece of my heart, forever”

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