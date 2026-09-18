The model-turned-actress opens up about landing her first Bollywood role in Rao’s segment of the Netflix anthology.

Model-turned-actress Sana Thampi has officially made her Bollywood debut with Lust Stories 3, which premiered on Netflix on September 18, headlining one of the four stories in the Netflix anthology. Her segment, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kiran Rao, marks a significant launchpad as she steps from modelling into mainstream Hindi cinema.

Sana Thampi on Lust Stories 3 debut: “I didn’t know it was Kiran Rao’s film till auditions”

With the film now streaming, Thampi has opened up about how she came on board and what it was like to collaborate with Rao for the first time. She revealed that the process began without her knowing the project’s high-profile credentials. “Kiran is one of my favourite filmmakers, and we have seen the best come out of her. At the time of auditioning, I wasn't aware it was for her directorial or for Lust Stories 3. I was just told that it was for the role of a lead in a short film,” Sana said.

She added, “I did an audition where my third meeting was with Gurfateh Pirzada. I thought it was for an audition again, but it turned out to be a final step. It was the makers finalising both of us for the story after Netflix's approval.”

Thampi also praised Rao’s working style, highlighting the director’s meticulous approach and the supportive environment on set. “I love Kiran Rao's attention to detail, and we've already seen it in the projects she has done before. I am really glad to have worked with the entire team, they made it so incredibly fun, exciting and a stress-free experience for me,” she said.

Lust Stories 3 places Thampi alongside a formidable ensemble, including Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee across its four stories. Sharing screen space with such established names adds weight to her debut and positions her as a promising new face in Bollywood.

As audiences explore the anthology’s varied narratives on love, desire and modern relationships, Thampi’s segment promises fresh energy and the backing of a director known for nuanced storytelling. For now, the actor is eagerly waiting for more response to her first film, while she described her experience of doing Lust Stories 3 as both exciting and stress-free—a strong start to what could be a defining career chapter.

Also Read: Lust Stories 3 trailer out: Netflix anthology promises messy relationships, unexpected choices and shades of desire

More Pages: Lust Stories 3 Box Office Collection

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