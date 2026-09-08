Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara is assembling a pool of talents for its ensemble cast. Joining the period sports drama now is Uzair Baloch of Dhurandhar fame.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar fame Danish Pandor joins Aamir Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lalkaara; Vikrant Massey not doing the film

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Danish Pandor, who rose to fame as Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, has been signed for a pivotal role in Aamir’s next film. Pandor has previously featured in Sacred Games, Double XL and Chhaava but the Dhurandhar films have been a turning point in his career, bringing him widespread recognition all across. The blockbuster success of the Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller has led Pandor to a string of high-profile offers, and Lalkaara is believed to be one of the first films he has signed since then.

According to sources, Pandor will play one of Aamir Khan’s friends in this film. He joins Jubilee fame Sidhant Gupta in leading roles alongside Khan. Although reports were claiming that Vikrant Massey is also in talks, sources close to the project have clarified that he's not a part of the film.

Khan, Gupta and Pandor are currently training in cricket and undergoing significant physical transformation to look convincing as the real-life-based characters they would be playing in the film. While Aamir plays cricketing legend Lala Amarnath, independent India's first cricket captain, the character details of others are being strictly kept under wraps. Several more prominent actors are expected to join the ensemble, though their casting is still underway.

Described as an ambitious sports saga based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, Lalkaara marks Aamir and Ashutosh Gowariker's much-awaited reunion following their 2001 classic Lagaan. Written by Piyush Gupta (Dangal, Chhichhore) and Neeraj Singh (Nil Battey Sannata), the film explores themes of friendship, intense rivalry, and national pride against the backdrop of one of Indian cricket's most significant chapters.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment produces this project in association with Rajkumar Hirani Films. The shoot is scheduled to begin in November 2026.

Also Read: Rajkumar Hirani reveals casting for 3 Idiots 2 ‘will be the same’ with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi

More Pages: Lalkaara Box Office Collection

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