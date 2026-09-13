After reviewing the works, the DSC found that they shared only an underlying idea, while their storytelling, characters, conflict and story arcs were different.

Sayani Gupta’s directorial debut Aasmani has been cleared of copyright infringement allegations by the Screenwriters Association’s (SWA) Dispute Settlement Committee (DSC). The complaint had been filed against Gupta and editor Paramita Ghosh, alleging similarities between the short film Aasmani and Prabha, an unfinished documentary.

Sayani Gupta’s Aasmani cleared of copyright infringement allegations by SWA

After examining the submissions from both sides and carrying out independent expert comparisons, the DSC observed that the two works shared only an underlying idea. According to the committee, the storytelling, character development, conflict and overall story arc were different in the two works.

The DSC further noted that copyright law protects the expression of an idea rather than the idea itself. It also took into account that the complainant’s work is a documentary based on the publicly known life of a real person.

The committee also referred to a separate defamation suit filed by Gupta against the complainant. The court has reportedly passed an order favourable to Gupta in that matter. Since certain issues involved in the defamation proceedings overlap with those raised in the DSC complaint, the matter is now sub judice, which prevents the DSC from proceeding with further adjudication.

Accordingly, the SWA proceedings have been concluded and the complaint has been closed at its end, without prejudice to the legal rights and remedies available to either party.

The development comes as Aasmani continues its international festival journey. The copyright complaint had emerged during the film’s festival run, and the closure of the proceedings brings the dispute before the SWA to an end.

Reacting to the development, Gupta said, “As I had said earlier, truth will always prevail. I had respected the process and grateful that the truth has come out. It always does. This has been the most harrowing experience of my life. But as my grandmother would often quote Tagore and say 'tomar potaka jaare dao, bohibare dao shokoti'.. ‘whoever you give your flag to bear, you also give them the strength to bear it.’”

Also Read : Sayani Gupta gets interim relief in defamation case over copyright dispute around Aasmani

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