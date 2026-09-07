Sanjay Dutt recently found himself in an amusing moment on stage when Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik asked him to speak in Marathi. The actor, known for his candid sense of humour, responded with a joke about his own experience and quickly moved past the request.

Sanjay Dutt responds to Maharashtra Minister’s request to speak in Marathi: “6 saal jail mein raha, tab bhi nahin seekh paaya”

At a recent event in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt shared the stage with Pratap Sarnaik. Videos from the event have surfaced on social media, showing the actor and the minister along with other dignitaries. During the event, Sarnaik said, “Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon (These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi).”

The minister was referring to a recent requirement concerning autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai, under which they are expected to have a functional understanding of Marathi phrases. Sarnaik then suggested that Sanjay Dutt should also speak in Marathi, saying, “So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi.”

Responding to the request, Sanjay Dutt took the microphone and said, “Pratap bhai, main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahin seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha.”

“Marathi pride 🔥”… but only if you’re a taxi driver, auto-wallah or street vendor with no bodyguards and no film-industry connections.

Sanjay Dutt lives in Mumbai for 50+ years, openly admits he still can’t speak Marathi even after 6 years in https://t.co/9B23U2yVd0 — SHIVVAM PANDEY BHARATIYA 🇮🇳 (@IShivamP2) September 6, 2026

The actor then put his arm around Sarnaik and spoke about their long-standing association. He added, “Main Pratap bhai ka aabhaari hoon ki mujhe yahan bulaye. Hamara rishta bahut purana hai, 25 saal ho gaye hain.”

The exchange has since drawn mixed reactions online. While some users appreciated Dutt’s humorous response, others compared his situation with that of autorickshaw drivers who are expected to meet the Marathi-language requirement.

One social media user wrote, “Only Sanjay Dutt or Salman Khan can defy a minister like this and still smile,” while another commented, “He ignored it with style.” Others pointed to the difference between the actor’s response and the situation faced by autorickshaw drivers, with one person writing, “If only autowallahs could say this and avoid heavy fines too.”

Some users, meanwhile, criticised Dutt for not being able to speak Marathi despite having spent most of his life in Maharashtra. Sanjay Dutt was most recently seen in the Arabic film 7 Dogs in a cameo appearance, where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.

Also Read : Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Sanjay Dutt to Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebs share heartfelt moments with siblings

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